December 10, 2021

India Power Tool Market Grow At CAGR 8.9% During Forecast 2016-2026

India power tools market is anticipated to register healthy CAGR of 8.9% in terms of value, and 9.5% in terms of volume over the forecast period (2016–2026). Growth of the power tools market in terms of revenue is attributed to various factors, regarding which FMI offers detailed insights in the report.

The power tools market in India is anticipated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% by end of 2016, and is estimated to reach INR 3,532.8 Crore in terms of revenue. Growing industrialisation and widespread availability of wide range of power tools will continue to drive growth of the India power tools market. The markets in South and North India are estimated to collectively dominate the India market.

Low operational costs and ease-of-use will continue to drive electric power tools segment, which is anticipated to dominate the India power tools market till 2016 end. Pneumatics and others segments are projected to collectively contribute over 46% in terms of value share to India power tools market in 2016.

The markets in South India and West India represent highest penetration of power tools, owing to concentration of a large number of industries. South and North India markets are expected to expand significantly in terms of revenue as compared to moderately thriving East India and North India markets.

Key Players:

Major global players in the India power tools market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Key regional players include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

By Segmentation:

The subsequent sections analyse the India power tools market on the basis of end-use, mode of operation and region, and presents a forecast for the period, 2016–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

By end-use

  • Industrial Power Tools
  • Household Power Tools

By mode of operation

  • Electric
  • Pneumatic
  • Others

By country

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Long-term Outlook: India power tools market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 9.5% in terms of volume and 8.9% in terms of value over the forecast period, 2016–2026. Electric power tools market is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of revenue share by end of 2026.

