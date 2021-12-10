Global Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland. It is one of the most common types of cancer found in men. This cancer usually grows slowly and is confined to the prostate gland initially, where it may not cause serious harm. However in 6-10% cases, cancer has spread to parts of the body farther from the prostate, such as the lungs, liver, or bones and known as distant or metastatic prostate cancer.

Some of the key highlights of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market report

Approximately 1 in 9 men in the US will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

The total prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period (2018–2030).

According to the analysis, it was found that prostate cancer is more prevalent in people of age between 65–74 years followed by 55–64 years and 75–84 years.

As per our analysis, metastatic CRPC accounted for 45% of the total metastatic cases of prostate cancer.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Symptoms

Due to the proximity of the prostate gland to the bladder and urethra, prostate cancer may be accompanied by a variety of urinary symptoms, especially in the early stages. Depending on its size and location, a tumor may press on and constrict the urethra, inhibiting the flow of urine. Signs of mCRPC may begin with trouble urinating, pain or blood in urine, shortness of breath, swelling in legs or pelvic area, numbness or pain in the hips, legs, or feet and bone pain.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment

The treatment paradigm of mCRPC, is full of competition as many of the approved therapies are already present in the market and many of the therapies are present in the pipeline for fulfilling the unmet needs in mCRPC treatment.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights

CRPC is defined by disease progression despite androgen depletion therapy (ADT) and may present as either a continuous rise in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, the progression of pre-existing disease, or the appearance of new metastases. CRPC were introduced with the realization that intracrine or paracrine androgen production plays is significant in the resistant of prostate cancer cells to testosterone suppression therapy.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Size

The Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market size in the 7MM countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.57%. As per DelveInsight’s estimation, among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size in 2018, which accounted for approximately 58% of the total CRPC market in 2018.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population and High Prevalence Rate of mCRPC

Surge in Awareness Regarding the Treatment of mCRPC

Increase in Demand for mCRPC Treatment Products

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

Cost Constraints

The Complex issue of Companion Diagnostics

Entry Barrier

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate cancer market.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Companies

Bayer Health Care,

Astellas Pharma,

Janssen Pharmaceutical,

Sanofi,

AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme,

Clovis Oncology,

And many others.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs

Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride),

Xtandi (Enzalutamide),

Erleada (apalutamide),

Jevtana (Cabazitaxel),

Lynparza (Olaparib),

Rubraca (Rucaparib),

And many others.

