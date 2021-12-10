Global Lead Acid Battery Market Value to Grow by Almost $92.5 Billion During 2021-2031

The growing requirement has led to mass production and has increased the importance of process automation in the lead-acid battery market. The market is shifting towards industry 4.0 s, leading to the universal adoption of new production technologies.

The global sales of lead-acid batteries are set to be valued at over US$ 54.3 Bn in 2021, with a stable long-term projection, according to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report has forecast the market to expand at over 5.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

There also is an increasing demand from other industries for the deployment of lead-acid batteries. An increasing number of players focusing on research and development related to lead-acid batteries is anticipated to have a significant contribution towards market growth in the years to come.

Key Takeaways from Lead Acid Battery Market Study

The flooded battery is projected to hold over 49% of the global market share in 2021 in terms of product type, supported by superior configurations.

Transportation is projected to hold over 56% of the overall market share as the leading segment in terms of application by 2031-end, supported by increasing investments in electric vehicles production.

China will remain a chief market, backed by rising demand from the automotive industry. It is expected to account for over 57.3% of demand registered in East Asia in 2021.

The markets in India are set to surge at around 6% CAGR over the next ten years.

Germany is emerging as a key market in Europe, accounting for over US$ 2,509.4 Mn in 2021, driven by the expansion of the automotive industry.

“The lead acid battery market is growing at a strong pace, driven largely by increasing demand for energy efficient solutions across automotive sector. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will create extensive opportunities for manufacturers. Key industry participants have been focusing product diversification to offer energy efficient solutions and gain a competitive advantage,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The lead-acid battery market is highly competitive at regional as well as global levels and highly consolidated in nature. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and the expansion of their networks to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Clarion, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Chaowei Power Holdings Limited., and others.

By Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Flooded Battery

AGM Battery

Gel Battery

By Application:

Transportation Passenger Cars LCV HCV Two-wheelers Others

Motive Industrial

Stationary Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Grid Storage

Others

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Demand in the U.S. market is expected to rise at above 4% CAGR over the forecast period. The U.S. has emerged as a lucrative market for lead-acid batteries in terms of both production and consumption.

The U.S. is recognized as a primary market for electronic and automotive industries and it is expected to continue exhibiting high demand for lead-acid batteries through the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements through the 21st century have increased the production capacity of manufacturers located in the U.S. Research and development activities, the presence of several major players, and increasing production capacities are creating attractive opportunities for lead-acid battery sales in the country.