Rising Consumer Preference For Plant-Derived And Botanical Products For The Management Continue To Complement Adoption Of The Horehound Supplements

A recently released Fact.MR report on horehound supplements market offers an elaborate and exhaustive market forecast for the period, 2019-2027.

Several dynamics influencing the horehound supplements market are identified and their degree of impact has been analyzed and detailed in the report. Further, the report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting horehound supplements market growth.

A comprehensive estimate of the Horehound Supplements market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Horehound Supplements during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Horehound Supplements.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

The Market survey of Horehound Supplements offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Horehound Supplements, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Horehound Supplements Market across the globe.

Horehound Supplements Market – Competitive Landscape

In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.

In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Horehound Supplements Market?

Rising consumer preference for plant-derived and botanical products for the management and treatment of respiratory ailments, continue to complement adoption of the horehound supplements. Although funding for clinical trials apropos of horehound supplements potential in treating respiratory conditions is limited, its expectorant and cough-suppressant properties are considered to be a valuable addition to natural lozenges, expectorants, and cough syrups, in turn advocating research efforts into this natural health remedy.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and German Commission E have advocated the traditional use of horehound for symptomatic treatment of bloating and flatulence, and in temporary loss of appetite. This has raised awareness among consumers about herbal medicinal products with horehound as the primary ingredient.

Horehound supplements and other herbal nutraceutical products have gained increasing popularity on the account of alarming rise in the prevalence of obesity and digestive disorders. In addition, growth of the nutraceutical industry, along with the pervasive prevalence of lifestyle diseases, is likely to influence dynamics of the horehound supplements industry.

Horehound supplements manufacturers are shifting their focus towards R&D investments that aim at discovering the scope of innovative applications of horehound supplements, and implementation of advanced technologies to come up with more economic extraction and production.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food and beverages Domain:

Grassfed Jerky Market – The demand for grassfed meat and related products including jerky has significantly risen in the recent past. The rise in meat consumers who prefer organic and natural food products are also concerned about the origin of their feed which has elevated the demand for grassfed jerky. Fact.MR projects that the market for grassfed jerky at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Protein Ice Cream Market – Latest research by Fact.MR indicates the protein ice cream market to grow in double digits during 2021 – 2031. There has been a moderate demand in regular ice-cream consumption and besides a new breed of customers fond of nutritive snacks have elevated the demand of protein ice cream over the past few years.

String Cheese Market – As per the latest research completed by the Fact.MR, the market has experienced modest growth during the historical period of 2016-2020. In the forecasted period, the demand for string cheese is anticipated to demonstrate a rapid growth rate.

