East Asia Is Likely to Emerge as a High Growth Market for Badminton Shoes over the Assessment Time period – States FactMR

This chapter in the badminton shoes market report offers a brief view of the key findings and a summary of the statistics covered in the badminton shoes market report. This chapter also offers an in-depth view of the badminton shoes market analysis and recommendations and gives away a quick regional comparison with a market sustainability outlook of badminton shoes market. This chapter also offers a quick view of the megatrends influencing growth of badminton shoes market.

The Demand analysis of Badminton Shoes Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Badminton Shoes Market across the globe.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Badminton Shoes Market?

Tremendous growth in popularity of racquet sports, such as badminton and tennis, in the past decade continues to be a key driver of badminton shoes market.

Consumers, especially professional badminton players, are on a continuous lookout for modern lightweight & well-cushioned badminton shoes offering unmatched flexibility. This, in turn, is likely to boost growth of badminton shoes market during the forecast period.

Growing focus on use of high-end manufacturing technologies and advanced materials is likely to translate into a massive influx of new products with upgraded attributes. This, in turn, is likely to provide a significant impetus to growth of badminton shoes market.

What are the Key Challenges for Growth of Badminton Shoes Market?

The badminton shoes market has witnessed a sudden advent of regional manufacturers, who develop counterfeit products with logos of well-established brands and sell them for cheaper prices. This, in turn, is making badminton shoes market an unorganized landscape, wherein the leading players are facing stiff competition from these regional manufacturers and their counterfeit products.

Though professional badminton players seek sport-specific accessories for better results, badminton enthusiasts and beginners pursuing the sport for mere recreation are less likely to spend on badminton- specific footwear and might settle with general purpose sports shoes. This, in turn, is foreseen to continue as a key barrier to adoption of badminton shoes.

Some of the Badminton Shoes Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Badminton Shoes and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Badminton Shoes Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Badminton Shoes market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Badminton Shoes Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

The Market survey of Badminton Shoes offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Badminton Shoes, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Badminton Shoes Market across the globe.

Badminton Shoes Market- Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Yonex Co., Ltd. – a leading manufacturer of sporting equipment for golf, tennis, and badminton- made an official announcement of the release of its lightest badminton shoe, namely ‘POWER CUSHION AERUS 3’ of around 270 grams. This badminton shoe by Yonex can exceptionally absorb the after-impact of badminton footwork whilst offering unmatched flexibility and comfort to the player. This new product not only claims of offering enhanced resilience and shock-absorption, but also promises improved elasticity and agility.

In 2018, Puma SE joined hands with Havas Media, a leading media division of the marketing & communications arena of the Havas group. This is a part of the company’s ‘over-arching strategy’ to introduce major reforms in its marketing approaches, which, in turn, will help in boosting brand-customer interaction and driving sales growth.

In 2018, Lotto Sport Italia- a key manufacturer of causal and sporting clothing and footwear- launched one of the uniuque technologies of the company, namely ‘AMF – Adapto Memory Foam’ campaign in Bangaladesh. As per this campaign, customers making purchases of Lotto shoes worth Tk1500 form any of the flagship stores owned by the company will also get a pair of AMF shoe insole as a gift. This campaign was run by the company with a sole objective of reaping profits via value-added offerings.

Other key players profiled in the badminton shoes market include Cosco (India) Ltd, Mizuno USA, Inc., Carlton Sports, VICTOR RACKETS IND. CORP, Adidas AG, and Li Ning Company Limited.

