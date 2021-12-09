Middle East & Africa Maritime Analytics Market Worth US$ 43.93 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The maritime analytics market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 29.93 million in 2019 to US$ 43.93 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Furthermore, in case of COVID-19, countries across MEA such as, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, got the high number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the economies of the MEA region in a significant manner with decline in oil production activities, tourism sector, capital markets, and remittances. The disruptions in global supply chains and capital flows have also impacted the domestic production and demand in various countries of MEA region which is affecting the MEA maritime analytics market negatively.

Companies Listed-

Major companies listed in the report are ABB Ltd., exactEarth Ltd., ShipNet, SparkCognition, and Windward Ltd.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Middle East & Africa Maritime Analytics Market, by Application

• Optimal Route Mapping

• Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

• Pricing Insights

• Vessel Safety and Security

• Others

Middle East & Africa Maritime Analytics Market, by End User

• Commercial

• Military

