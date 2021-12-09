Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

This report focuses on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/37658/global-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-copolymer-2019-866

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)

Eastman Chemical

Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)

Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)

Honeywell(A-C)

Huntsman Corporation

ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)

Innospec(FLEXAREN)

LATI(LATISTAT)

LG Chemical(SEETEC)

LyondellBasell(Lupolen)

Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)

Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)

Polyram(BondyRam)

Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)

Silon(Tabond)

Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)

Total Atofina(EVA)

Bamberger Polymer

Celanese Corporation(Ateva)

A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)

Addcomp(ADD-MAX)

Arkema Group(Evatane)

Armacell(OleTex)

Borealis(Low Sulfur)

Bostik

Braskem

Diamond and Network Polymers

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market Segment by Type

VA (Approximately up to 4%)

VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

VA (Greater than 40%)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market Segment by Application

Hot melt adhesives

Biomedical Engineering

Equipment for Various Sports

Coatings Formulation

Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/37658/global-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-copolymer-2019-866

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)

1.1 Definition of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)

1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 VA (Approximately up to 4%)

1.2.3 VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

1.2.4 VA (Greater than 40%)

1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hot melt adhesives

1.3.3 Biomedical Engineering

1.3.4 Equipment for Various Sports

1.3.5 Coatings Formulation

1.3.6 Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

1.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ethyle

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/