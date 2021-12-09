December 9, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

2 min read
1 hour ago grandresearchstore

This report focuses on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

  • DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)
  • Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)
  • Honeywell(A-C)
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)
  • Innospec(FLEXAREN)
  • LATI(LATISTAT)
  • LG Chemical(SEETEC)
  • LyondellBasell(Lupolen)
  • Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)
  • Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)
  • Polyram(BondyRam)
  • Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)
  • Silon(Tabond)
  • Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)
  • Total Atofina(EVA)
  • Bamberger Polymer
  • Celanese Corporation(Ateva)
  • A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)
  • Addcomp(ADD-MAX)
  • Arkema Group(Evatane)
  • Armacell(OleTex)
  • Borealis(Low Sulfur)
  • Bostik
  • Braskem
  • Diamond and Network Polymers

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market Segment by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market Segment by Type

  • VA (Approximately up to 4%)
  • VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)
  • VA (Greater than 40%)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) market Segment by Application

  • Hot melt adhesives
  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Equipment for Various Sports
  • Coatings Formulation
  • Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.1 Definition of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 VA (Approximately up to 4%)
1.2.3 VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)
1.2.4 VA (Greater than 40%)
1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hot melt adhesives
1.3.3 Biomedical Engineering
1.3.4 Equipment for Various Sports
1.3.5 Coatings Formulation
1.3.6 Film and Sheet, Injection Molding
1.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ethyle

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Bicycle Disc Brakes Market 2021 Competitive Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Highlights and Forecasts Till 2027

1 min ago reporthive
4 min read

Brake Wheel Cylinder Market 2021 Competitive Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Highlights and Forecasts Till 2027

3 mins ago reporthive
3 min read

Global Automotive Shielding Market Trending Technologies, Development Plans and Future Growth Forecast 2027 by The Insight Partner

4 mins ago theinsightpartners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

Wool Thermal Insulation Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts to 2028

7 seconds ago Credible Markets
5 min read

Global Commercial Air Purifier Market 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | likewise Industry is Booming Globaly with Top Key Players |Alen Air, Austin, Electrolux, Midea

10 seconds ago Richard
5 min read

Global 3D Modeling System Market 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | likewise Industry is Booming Globaly with Top Key Players |Acute3D, Skyline Software Systems, Photometrix, Elcovision

12 seconds ago Richard
4 min read

Fabless IC Market Size, Share Research 2021, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2028

14 seconds ago theinsightpartners