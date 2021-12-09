Teeth Whitening Strips Market Report Helps To Predict Investment in an Emerging Industry for the Forecast Period 2031

Teeth whitening strips are flexible pieces of polyethylene strips that are coated with a teeth whitening gel. The whitening gel is enamel safe and usually contains hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. Commercially, there are multiple options of teeth whitening strips available that deliver the desired results in three to seven days.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Teeth Whitening Strips . The research provides a comprehensive analysis of Teeth Whitening Strips market key trends and major growth avenues. The Teeth Whitening Strips Market Survey report highlights the changing revenue share and Teeth Whitening Strips market size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Competitive Landscape

Teeth whitening strips marketplace has the presence of multiple over-the-counter products that are eating into the market share of premium teeth whitening strip offerings. In addition, teeth whitening strips marketplace continues to witness introduction of innovative products to garner consumer traction.

For instance, Crest, a leader in the oral care market recently launched a new line of Crest 3D White products that include toothpaste, toothbrush, multi-care whitening rinse and teeth whitening strips.

While some teeth whitening strips cannot be worn while drinking or eating, Crest’s advanced seal technology delivers advanced adhesion which allows easier movements and drinking of water while users whiten the teeth using teeth whitening strips.

Few of the profiled players in the teeth whitening strips market include,

Smile Sciences

Aquafresh

Crest

Listerine

Watsons

Rembrandt

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefining the Consumer Goods Industry

Although artificial intelligence (AI) technology is still in its infancy, but it’s very hard to understate the impact that it is creating on the consumer products industry. Never before could companies gain so much insight into their customers and use that knowledge to create intelligent solutions.

Retail and consumer product organizations are entering a new phase of technological innovation with intelligence automation at its core.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently taking retail world by storm. Teeth Whitening Strips manufacturers are continuously investing in AI technologies to interact with customers in new and increasingly customized ways as well as to develop advanced products. Fact.MR forecasts that large portion of customer interaction in consumer product industry will be managed by AI by 2031.

