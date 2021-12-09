Global Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Forecast, and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s Epithelial Ovarian Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Epithelial Ovarian market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Epithelial Ovarian market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Epithelial Ovarian Overview

Ovarian cancer is a group of diseases that originates in the ovaries, or in the related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. It is one of the most common gynecologic cancers, and one of the leading causes of cancer-associated female mortality in the world. In this form of cancer, certain cells in the ovary become abnormal and multiply uncontrollably to form a tumour. In about 90 per cent of cases, ovarian cancer occurs after age 40, and most cases occur after age 60.

Some of the key highlights of the Epithelial Ovarian market report

Epithelial ovarian carcinomas (EOC) account for ~90% of all ovarian malignancies. Epithelial ovarian cancer is usually at an advanced stage at diagnosis, and the average patient age at diagnosis is 62 years. It is uncommon, but only 43% of patients survive five years.

Ovarian cancer is a disease that affects women. This cancer mainly develops in older women.

Worldwide there are almost 600,000 women living within five years of an ovarian cancer Diagnosis.

Ovarian cancer is diagnosed in about 22,000 women in the United States each year.

A woman’s lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is about 1 in 75.

Epithelial Ovarian market companies are included like AstraZeneca, OncoQuest, Celsion Corporation, Roche, and many others.

Epithelial Ovarian Types

Epithelial tumors start from the cells that cover the outer surface of the ovary. Most ovarian tumors are epithelial cell tumors.

Germ cell tumors start from the cells that produce the eggs (ova).

Stromal tumors start from structural tissue cells that hold the ovary together and produce the female hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Epithelial Ovarian Treatment

The treatment goal of ovarian cancer usually is to kill the cancer cells or remove the tumor so that the cancerous cells don’t metastasize and to prevent the recurrence of cancer and slow down growth. Sometimes the aim is to treat the symptoms in case of incurable cases by using chemotherapy, radiation, hormonal therapies, targeted drugs or a combination of any of these as per the requirement. In case of early-stage ovarian cancer, surgery is performed to remove the tumor and

Stage cancer followed by chemotherapy to prevent recurrence of ovarian cancer or to shrink the tumor if the tumor could not be removed by surgery. The aim is to increase the survival rate. In advanced stages of cancer (Stage III and IV) the focus is to put the tumor into remission so that it shrinks or disappears. In the case of cancer relapse, Chemotherapy is again used as a treatment option.

Epithelial Ovarian Market Insights

Doxil (Ortho Biotech) is an anthracycline topoisomerase inhibitor indicated for ovarian cancer after failure of platinum-based chemotherapy. Paraplatin (Bristol-Myers Squibb) Injection is indicated for the initial treatment of advanced ovarian carcinoma in established combination with other approved chemotherapeutic agents. One established combination regimen consists of Paraplatin and cyclophosphamide.

Epithelial Ovarian Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Epithelial Ovarian Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Epithelial Ovarian Cancer market.

Epithelial Ovarian Market Companies

AstraZeneca,

OncoQuest,

Celsion Corporation,

Roche,

And many others.

Epithelial Ovarian Drugs

Lymparza,

Oregovaomab,

GEN-1,

Tecentriq,

And many others.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Epithelial Ovarian Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance Epithelial Ovarian Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Epithelial Ovarian Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers

