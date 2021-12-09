Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Dassault Systemes (France),Thales (France),Nice systems (Israel),Verint Systems (United States),Expert System (Italy),Palantir Technologies, Inc. (United States),CybelAngel (France),Intrinsec Security Inc. (Canada),Sail Labs (Austria),Digimind (France).

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Overview:

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is data collected from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context. In the intelligence community, the term “open” refers to overt, publicly available sources (as opposed to covert or clandestine sources). It is not related to open-source software or collective intelligence. OSINT under one name or another has been around for hundreds of years. With the advent of instant communications and rapid information transfer, a great deal of actionable and predictive intelligence can now be obtained from public, unclassified sources.

Market Trends:

Adoption of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) in Security and Defence

Increasing Uses of Social Media Monitoring in OSINT

Market Drivers:

Use of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) requires Comparatively Minimal Operational Expenses in Data Gathering

Increases Feasibility in Accessing and Sharing Information

Market Opportunities:

Growing Use of Technologically Advanced and IoT Enabled OSINT

Rising Adoption of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) in Research Applications

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Media, Internet, Public Government Data, Professional and Academic Publications, Commercial Data, Grey Literature), Application (Private Sector, Public Sector, Military and Defense, Homeland Security, National Security), Technology (Big Data Software, Video Analytics, Text Analytics), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Security Type (Data Analytics, Text Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Human Intelligence, Content Intelligence, Dark Web Analysis), Source (Public Government Data, Professional and Academic Publications, Commercial Data, Grey Literature, Media, Internet)

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market study covers industry value chain structure, process flow and connected downstream and upstream stake holders. In addition,Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market attractiveness is showcased according to country, end-user, and other measures, allowing the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments and strategizing. The study has also added special chapter (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their product life cycle and supply chain.

Geographically World Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years. However overall estimates and sizing presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their geographic footprints, basic information, contact details, and immediate competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

