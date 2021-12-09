Global Endometrial Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report

DelveInsight’s Endometrial Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Endometrial Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Endometrial Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Endometrial Cancer Overview

Endometrial cancer (a type of Uterine Cancer) starts when cells in the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus) start to grow out of control. The most common type of endometrial cancer (type 1) grows slowly. It most often is found only inside the uterus. Type 2 is less common. It grows more rapidly and tends to spread to other parts of the body.

Some of the key highlights of the Endometrial Cancer market report

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 3 in 100 women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer at some point in their lives.

Endometrial cancer affects mainly post-menopausal women. The average age of women diagnosed with endometrial cancer is 60. It’s uncommon in women under the age of 45.

Stage I disease, 90% of women will have no sign of cancer 5 or more years after treatment.

In the United States, cancer of the endometrium (the lining of the uterus) is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs.

Endometrial Cancer companies are included like GSK, Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, and many others.

Endometrial Cancer Symptoms includes-

The most common symptom of endometrial cancer is abnormal vaginal bleeding. This include changes in the length or heaviness of menstrual periods, vaginal bleeding or spotting between menstrual periods, vaginal bleeding after menopause. Other potential symptoms of endometrial cancer include: watery or blood-tinged vaginal discharge, pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, pain during sex.

Endometrial Cancer Diagnosis

When a person is diagnosed with endometrial cancer, the stage of the cancer affects what treatment options are available and the long-term outlook. Endometrial cancer is easier to treat in the early stages of the condition.

Endometrial Cancer Risk Factors

Some of the risk factors for endometrial cancer include the following:

Age,

Level of hormones,

Being overweight and genetics.

Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Treatment options and recommendations for Endometrial Cancer depend on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer, possible side effects, overall health, age, and personal preferences. This includes whether or how treatment will affect one’s fertility. Uterine cancer is treated by one or a combination of treatments, including surgery, radiation therapy, and systemic treatments using medications. Combinations of these cancer treatments are often recommended, but they depend on the stage and characteristics of the cancer.

Endometrial Cancer Market Insights

For the majority of women, initial therapy for unresectable recurrent/metastatic disease will be chemotherapy with carboplatin and paclitaxel. For those with potentially endocrine-sensitive tumors, a trial of endocrine therapy, usually progestin-based, is appropriate.

Endometrial Cancer Market Drivers

Rising cases of the disease

Increasing cases of various Risk Factors

Sedentary Lifestyle and Socio-economic Factors

Endometrial Cancer Market Barriers

Side effects of therapies

Economic Burden

High toxicity of drugs

Endometrial Cancer Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Endometrial Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Endometrial Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Endometrial Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Endometrial Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Endometrial Cancer market.

Endometrial Cancer Companies

GSK,

Hoffmann-La Roche,

AstraZeneca,

And many others.

Endometrial Cancer Drugs

Dostarlimab,

Atezolizumab,

Durvalumab,

And many others.

