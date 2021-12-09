Global Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s Colorectal Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Colorectal Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Colorectal Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal Cancer, also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, is any cancer that affects the colon and rectum. Colorectal cancer occurs when tumors form in the lining of the large intestine. It is common in both men and women. The risk of developing colorectal cancer rises after age 50. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cause of cancer mortality worldwide with more than 1.85 million cases and 850 000 deaths annually. Of new colorectal cancer diagnoses, 20% of patients have metastatic disease at presentation and another 25% who present with localized disease will later develop metastases.

Colorectal Cancer Symptoms

The most common symptoms associated with colorectal cancer are

A change in bowel habits

Blood in the stool • Rectal bleeding of bright red blood

Abdominal cramping or pain

Fatigue and unexplained weight loss

Nausea or vomiting

Colorectal Cancer Risk Factors

The common risk factors for colorectal cancer include increasing age, African-American race, a family history of colorectal cancer, colon polyps, and long-standing ulcerative colitis.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

The test used to diagnose colorectal cancer is a colonoscopy, along with biopsy and other cell and tissue studies. Colorectal Cancer is diagnosed using imaging tests like CT scan, ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, and PET scan. A biopsy may be performed on a distant tumor to check if it is a metastatic tumor or a different type of primary cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Treatment

The goal of treatment for Colorectal Cancer is usually to prolong the life and relieve or prevent symptoms. Treatment for colon cancer that has spread to other organs often requires a combination of different treatments. These may include surgery, chemotherapy, image-guided therapies, such as MRI and CT, radiation therapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy. Most colorectal cancers develop from polyps. Removal of colon polyps can aid in the prevention of colorectal cancer. Surgery is the most common medical treatment for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer

Development of Novel Treatments

Increasing health awareness

Colorectal Cancer Market Barriers

High Cost of Treatment

Patent Expiry of Key Drugs

Colorectal Cancer Market Report Scope

The Colorectal Cancer report covers the descriptive overview of Colorectal Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Colorectal Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Colorectal Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Colorectal Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Colorectal Cancer market.

Colorectal Cancer Market Companies

G1 Therapeutics

Seagen

And many others

Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Trilaciclib

Tucatinib

CYAD 101

And many others

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Colorectal Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Colorectal Cancer Colorectal Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance Colorectal Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Colorectal Cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Colorectal Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Colorectal Cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

