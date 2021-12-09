Global Cancer Cachexia Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

Global Cancer Cachexia Market Insights, Forecast and Report 20304 min read
DelveInsight’s Cancer Cachexia Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Cancer Cachexia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cancer Cachexia market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Cancer cachexia is a wasting syndrome, which is characterized by weight loss, anorexia (loss of desire to eat), asthenia and anemia. The pathogenicity of this syndrome is multifactorial, due to a complex interaction of tumor and host factors. It occurs in patients with advanced cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic infection including AIDS and tuberculosis, chronic heart failure, and rheumatoid arthritis. However, the occurrence of cancer cachexia is high, especially in patients with advanced cancer, this syndrome often remains underdiagnosed.
Some of the key highlights of the Cancer cachexia market report
- Through various secondary studies it can be concluded that cancer cachexia affects both males and females equally.
- Cachexia occurs in the majority of terminal cancer patients and is responsible for the death of 22% of cancer patients.
- It is estimated that more than 30% of cancer patients die due to cachexia, and more than 50% of patients die with cachexia being present.
- Among late-stage patients, cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients.
- Cancer cachexia market companies are included like Tetra Bio-Pharma, Helsinn Therapeutics/Ono Pharmaceutical, AEterna Zentaris, Actimed Therapeutics/PsiOxus Therapeutics, Pfizer, XBiotech/Janssen Pharmaceutical, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, NGM Bio, Artelo BIOSCIENCES, and many others.
- Cancer cachexia drugs are included like Adlumiz, EXT418, ACM-001, PF 06946860, and many others.
Clinically, cachexia is represented by significant weight loss in adults and failure to thrive in children, accompanied by alterations in body composition and a disturbed balance of biological systems.
Cachexia may be caused by “tumor factors,” substances manufactured and secreted by a tumor, or by the “host response.” Host response simply means the body’s response to a tumor. The response of the immune system to cancer and other causes of cachexia are being studied to try and understand the underlying factors behind cachexia. Cachexia is dominated by catabolic metabolism.
There are several ways that cachexia can be evaluated. Some of these measures include:
Body mass index (BMI): Body mass index describes not only relative body weight but can give more information about a healthy weight.
Lean muscle mass: Measuring body composition can help determine the ratio of lean muscle mass to body fat.
Blood tests: Some lab tests that are useful in evaluating cachexia include white blood cell counts (WBC), serum albumin, transferrin levels, uric acid, and inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein (CRP).
The treatment modalities at present are appetite stimulants, drugs against cachetic signaling molecules, and mediators, which help prevent and treat wasting. Central appetite stimulant-like megestrol acetate (synthetic progestin) acts on the hypothalamus through the oxygenic signal of neuropeptides Y (NPY). Ghrelin (peripheral agent) is a stomach neuropeptide, which increases the appetite. Resting energy expenditure (REE) is controlled by the reduction of acute phase response (ARP) proteins by the anti-inflammatory agent, ibuprofen. Protein wasting is inhibited by agents such as EPA fatty acid and infliximab (TNF-α inhibitor).
Cancer cachexia Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Cancer Cachexia (CC), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Cancer Cachexia (CC) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Cancer Cachexia (CC) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Cancer Cachexia (CC) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cancer Cachexia (CC) market.
Cancer cachexia Market Companies
- Tetra Bio-Pharma,
- Helsinn Therapeutics/Ono Pharmaceutical,
- AEterna Zentaris,
- Actimed Therapeutics/PsiOxus Therapeutics,
- Pfizer,
- XBiotech/Janssen Pharmaceutical,
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals,
- NGM Bio,
- Artelo BIOSCIENCES,
- And many others.
- Adlumiz,
- EXT418,
- ACM-001,
- PF 06946860,
- And many others.
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Cancer Cachexia (CC): Market Overview at a Glance
- Executive summary
- Organizations
- Epidemiology and Market Methodology
- Cancer Cachexia (CC): Disease Overview
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Emerging Therapies
- Cancer Cachexia: 7 Major Market Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- SWOT Analysis
- Market Access and Reimbursement
- Case Study
- KOL Views
- Bibliography
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
