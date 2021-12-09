December 9, 2021

Global Bile Duct Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s Bile Duct Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Bile Duct Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Bile Duct Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Bile Duct Cancer Overview

Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC), also known as Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is a rare and heterogeneous malignant neoplasm with epithelial cell origin of biliary duct and histologic and biochemical features of cholangiocyte differentiation.

Some of the key highlights of the Bile Duct Cancer market report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, total diagnosed incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in the 7MM ranges 18,470 in 2018.
  • As per DelveInsight insights, the incidence rate varied based on type specific cases and the estimates showed an increasing trend in the Intrahepatic CCA cases, while Extrahepatic CCA showed a decreasing trend or in some are stable cases.
  • According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Males are more prone to BTC than females.
  • United States show higher incidence of (CCA) with 6,768 cases in 2018.
  • Bile duct cancer market companies are included like Agios Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, and many others.
  • Bile duct cancer drugs are included like Ivosidenib, Pemigatinib, and many others.

Bile Duct Cancer Symptoms

Bile duct cancer does not usually cause signs or symptoms until later in the course of the disease, but sometimes symptoms can appear sooner and lead to an early diagnosis. Symptoms of biliary duct cancer include jaundice, loss of appetite, greasy stools, dark urine and abdominal pain. As with many other cancer types, symptoms of cancer that develop in the bile duct may notappear until the disease is more advanced. Because the bile duct is located deep inside the body, cancer in this area is difficult to detect during a routine physical exam.

Bile Duct Cancer Treatment

Treatment options for bile duct cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, gastroenterology procedures and, in some cases, novel investigative approaches. The size and location of each patient’s tumors help determine the patient’s personalized treatment plan.

Bile Duct Cancer Types

There are two types of biliary duct cancer

Intrahepatic bile duct cancer: This type of cancer forms in the bile ducts inside the liver. Only a small number of bile duct cancers are intrahepatic. Intrahepatic bile duct cancers are also called intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Extrahepatic bile duct cancer: This type of cancer forms in the bile ducts outside the liver. The extrahepatic bile duct is made up of the hilum region and the distal region. Cancer can form in either region:

  • Perihilar bile duct cancer: This type of cancer is found in the hilum region, the area where the right and left bile ducts exit the liver and join to form the common hepatic duct. Perihilar bile duct cancer is also called a Klatskin tumor or perihilar cholangiocarcinoma.
  • Distal bile duct cancer: This type of cancer is found in the distal region. The distal region is made up of the common bile duct which passes through the pancreas and ends in the small intestine. Distal bile duct cancer is also called extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Bile Duct Cancer Market Report Scope

  • The report covers the descriptive overview of Bile Duct Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
  • Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Bile Duct Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
  • Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Bile Duct Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
  • A detailed review of Bile Duct Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
  • The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Bile Duct Cancer market.

Bile Duct Cancer Market Companies

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals,
  • Incyte Corporation
  • And many others.

Bile Duct Cancer Drugs

  • Ivosidenib,
  • Pemigatinib,
  • And many others.

Table of content

  1. Key Insights
  2. Executive Summary of Bile Duct Cancer
  3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bile Duct Cancer
  4. Bile Duct Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance
  5. Bile Duct Cancer: Disease Background and Overview
  6. Patient Journey
  7. Bile Duct Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
  8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
  9. Unmet Needs
  10. Key Endpoints of Bile Duct Cancer Treatment
  11. Marketed Products
  12. Emerging Therapies
  13. Bile Duct Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis
  14. Attribute analysis
  15. 7MM: Market Outlook
  16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bile Duct Cancer
  17. KOL Views
  18. Market Drivers
  19. Market Barriers
  20. Appendix
  21. DelveInsight Capabilities
  22. Disclaimer
  23. About DelveInsight

