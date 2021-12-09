December 9, 2021

Asia Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Medtronic, BioTelemetry Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc, Medicomp Inc

Asia Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market” study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Asia Pacific mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 279,903.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 105,527.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019-2027.

The high growth of the market is anticipated on account of the rising global geriatric population. In both males as well as females, the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with increase in age. Increasing age makes the blood vessels less flexible and reduction in blood flow. Thus, the risk of heart disease is high in elder population. Also, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, average age at the first heart attack is 65.6 years for males and 72.0 years for females. According to a report of United Nation (2017), in Asia approximately 549.2 million people were 60 years old or more and is estimated to reach 1273.2 million by 2050. Furthermore, the United Nations Population Fund also reported that the number of ageing people in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at an unprecedented rate. It also predicted that by 2050, one in four people in Asia Pacific region will be over 60 years old.

Leading Asia Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems market Players: Medtronic, BioTelemetry Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc, Medicomp Inc, Preventice Services, LLC, The Scottcare Corporation, Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A),, Zoll Medical Corporation, Welch Allyn, Telerhythmics, LLC

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation

By Technology

 

  • Lead Based
  • Patch Based

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Cardiac Centres

