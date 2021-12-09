Europe Tower Crane Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2031

Brexit scenario is impacting the manufacturers and consumers in the UK tower crane market. Infrastructure development activities in U.K to remain tight, part for the tower crane market.

In U.K., the ratio of new end user to rental sales have been approximately 40% and 60% respectively. Substantial increase in investments in residential as well as commercial construction projects are estimated to propel the demand for tower cranes.

According to the Office of National Statistics, construction output in the U.K. improved by 1% in October 2020 amid COVID-19. While these might seem like a marginal improvement, it presents a positive outlook for the tower cranes market in the country.

Global tower crane sales are set to be valued at US$ 19.3 Bn in 2021, with a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights from Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified research and consulting firm. The report estimates global tower crane market to grow at nearly 4.8% during 2021-2031. The report offers analysis in 20+ high-growth markets, providing detailed insights on tower cranes market growth will evolve in the next decade.

Key Takeaways from Tower Cranes Market Study

Following negative returns amid COVID-19, the tower crane market is forecast to register a little below 4% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

The U.S. will continue accounting for maximum sales in North America, holding over 85% of regional market share

The U.K. market is likely to register 3.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2021 backed by recovering construction activities

The demand from Germany and France will account for considerable sales within Europe

China will emerge dominant in East Asia, while Japan and South Korea markets will continue exhibiting growth at a positive pace

“Increasing investment in commercial construction as well as in the construction of civic in recent years is expected to provide an impetus to tower cranes sales. Rental base sales will continue to have a greater weightage as against direct ownership based procurement. Competitive price offering, increase in end user satisfaction on the performance, use of advanced technologies are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers operating in the market,” says FMI analyst.

By Segmentation:

By Lifting Capacity

Up to 5 Tons

5 to 10 Tons

10 to 20 Tons

20 to 30 Tons

50 to 250 Tons

By Design

Top Slewing

Bottom Slewing

By Product Types

Self-Erecting

Hammer Head Cranes

Luffing Jib Cranes

Mobile Cranes

By End-Use

Building & Construction

Civic infrastructure

Marine & Sea Ports

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

New buying as well as rentals continue to create opportunities for tower crane sales. Rental sales will continue to be a lucrative channel for tower crane manufacturers. Ratio between direct end user sales varies from metropolitan to peripheral regions. Government construction projects, which largely make use of rented machinery, remain a key avenue for manufacturers. Companies such as Maxim Crane Works, Essex Rental Corp, Sanghvi Movers, and others are offering rental tower cranes from different manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis:

Tower crane market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during 2021-2031. However, as it is a mature market hence companies are expected to concentrate increasingly on research and development activities. This will be aimed at developing more in the field of construction equipment that meet personalized requirements of consumers. Collaboration with regional construction contractors or construction companies as a prime strategy expected magnify in the forecast period.

The tower cranes market is expected to be fairly consolidated, with key players accounting over half of the overall market value share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in the market are XCMG, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd., Liebherr, Terex Corporation, Action Construction Equipment, Raimondi, Sany Group, Konecranes, and others.