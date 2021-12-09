Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Segment by Type, the Structural Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented into:

Methacrylate Adhesives

Acrylate based Adhesives

Other

Segment by Application, the Structural Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented into:

Metals

Composites

Plastics

Glass

Magnets and Ferrites

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The Structural Acrylic Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Structural Acrylic Adhesives market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Structural Acrylic Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Structural Acrylic Adhesives business, the date to enter into the Structural Acrylic Adhesives market, Structural Acrylic Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Permabond

Henkel

3M

LORD Corporation

Dymax Corporation

KRYLEX (Chemence)

Parson Adhesives

SAF-T-LOK

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

Elliworth

