United States Water Treatment Market Value to Grow by Almost $112 Billion During 2020-2030

The global water treatment market is projected to grow 6% in 2019 and reach a total valuation of ~US$ 48,951.8 million from ~US$ 46,162.7 million in 2018 as per the recent report published by Future Market Insights. Demand for potable water, changing government regulations, and awareness of the negative impact of untreated water are tipped to be the primary growth drivers of the global water treatment market.

At present North America and Europe lead the pack in global water treatment system market, collectively capturing about 45% revenue share.

The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 that defines criteria for quality of drinking water supplied. Coupled with its peers, the agency implements several technical and financial programs to protect residents from imminent threat of infections. Such trends are likely to benefit the North America water treatment system market in the coming years.

About 97% of households in western and central Europe are connected waste water treatment facilities, while the number drops to around 70% in southern, south-eastern and eastern Europe. That said, urban waste water treatment currently are focusing on addressing challenges such as changes in demographics, climate change, and emergence of pollutants, thereby, attracting huge attention of stakeholders.

In the current scenario, North America and MEA are expected to dominate the global water treatment market in terms of market share. However, the report suggests that the market in East Asia will witness a commendable growth through the forecast period 2019-2029. Currently, the market value of the water treatment market in East Asia is ~ US$ 10,065.6 million and expected to reach US$ 24,376.9 million by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% throughout the forecast period. The growth is projected to be primarily driven by focus on enhancing water quality and striking a balance between the demand and supply ratio.

Key Players:

3M; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Pentair PLC; Panasonic Corporation; Unilever PLC; LG Electronics; EcoWater Systems; A.O. Smith; Culligan International Company

Water networks in Asia Pacific (APAC) are getting more complicated and extensive due to climate change, rapid urbanization, non-revenue water, and underdeveloped or ageing water infrastructure. Such challenges are translating into action items including, optimizing the performance of existing supply systems, planning and running water facilities, and managing ever-growing water demand.

By Segmentation:

By System Type

Preliminary Treatment

Water Treatment

Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Micro-Filtration (MF)

Nano/Ultra Filtration (NF/UF)

Disinfectants (UV, Ozone)

Sludge treatment

Activated Sludge

Sludge Thickening & Dewatering

Sludge Drying

Other Sludge Treatment Technology

By Application

Process Water/ Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Zero Liquid Discharge

Desalination

By End Use

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Municipality

Industrial

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Thermoelectric Power Plants

Semiconductors

Pulp & Paper

Sugar Mills

Textiles

Leather

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East

Africa

In a bid to address these action items, water treatment system market players are progressively adopting innovative technologies and smart network systems to analyze infrastructure lifecycle possibilities. Moreover, Asia is anticipated to spearhead the market for Point-of-use (POU) technologies over decades ahead.

FMI further states that while North America and Europe have been leading the water treatment system market, these developed regions are expected to lose their value share to East Asia towards the end of forecast period.