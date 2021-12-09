December 9, 2021

Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Research Report 2021

The Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

  • Lactic Acid
  • Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Segment by Application:

  • Industrial
  • Personal Care
  • Packaging
  • Petroleum Based Products
  • Textiles

By Company:

  • BASF
  • Danimer Scientific
  • Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
  • Synbra Technology
  • Dow Chemical
  • Corbion
  • Natureworks
  • Teijin
  • Wei Mon Industry

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

1 Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
1.2 Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Lactic Acid
1.2.3 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
1.3 Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Petroleum Based Products
1.3.6 Textiles
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
