Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Market is likely to expand at 4.6% CAGR  and approximately US$ 25 Billion during 2018-2028

The World Population Prospects’ data (2017) projected that the number of individuals aged 60 years and above will double by 2050, and triple by 2100. With such a high pace estimated for the growth of population aged 60 years and above, it is more likely that the prevalence of aging related health conditions will also increase at a considerable pace in the years to come. A high prevalence rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men, the demand for improved and more effective treatment options continues to increase at a high rate.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1644

Alpha-blockers & Drugs for Lower UTIs Remain Pivotal in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Prostate Treatment

The drug treatment has been vital in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia conditions and lower UTIs, which has been attributed to widespread availability of drug-based benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment. This factor, in particular, will play an instrumental role in driving the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market during the forecast period. Drugs will remain the first choice of treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia increases the risk of other disorders as well. The most common disorder caused due to benign prostatic hyperplasia is lower UTI (urinary tract infection) for which, Alpha-blockers constitute the first line of treatment. However, other drugs are also available in the market, which offer relief from the benign prostatic hyperplasia symptoms. Other drugs include alpha reductase inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, muscarinic receptor antagonists, and combination drugs.

Key Players:

Pfizer, Inc.,

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Bayer AG,

Sanofi S.A.,

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Mylan N.V.,

Merck & Co.,

Cardinal Health Inc., and

Eli Lilly and Company among others.

Additional Questions Answered

Additional questions addressed in this benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market report are:

What is the revenue potential of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market across North America and Europe?

Who are the key players and what are their product portfolios in the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market?

What are the major challenges impacting the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market?

How is the involvement from key regulatory bodies shaping the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market?

Ask from the Market Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1644

Demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Prostate Treatment Higher in Developed Regions, Patient Pool Expanding Steadily in Developing Markets

Owing to significantly growing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in North American men, benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market is expected to witness strong growth within the region, followed by Europe.

Extensive availability of benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatments, increasing clinical trials, improving R&D scenario, higher healthcare spending, and favorable government initiatives will continue to assist the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market in developed regions.

On the other side, Asia Pacific’s benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market is foreseen to witness significant growth, owing to steadily expanding patient pool due in the region.

UroLift System to Revolutionize the Competitive Landscape of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Prostate Treatment Market

Teleflex Incorporated’s NeoTract recently launched UroLift® System as a highly effective, least invasive option for benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment. The UroLift® System is permanently implanted via a transurethral outpatient procedure and predominantly relieves prostate obstruction, which is one of the primary symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company has also declared insurance coverage for UroLift® System. While the coverage is being provided by Humana, it is most likely to improve awareness about increasing availability and broadening access of minimally invasive treatment methods in urological conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia. This in turn will encourage adoption of UroLift® System among patients seeking effective benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment.

A majority of patients with enlarged prostate continue to perceive medication and surgery as the only available treatment alternatives. However, an increasing number of physician recommendations is advocating the use of The UroLift® System as it eliminates side effects associated with other conventional options of benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment.

For more insights on the overall performance of global benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market through 2028, write to [email protected]

Key Segment

Based on treatment type

alpha-blockers

alpha reductase inhibitors

phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

muscarinic receptor antagonist

combination drugs

Based on distribution channel

institutional sales

retail sales

online pharmacies

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1644

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/