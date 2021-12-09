Monocalcium Phosphate Market 2017 – 2027 | Deep Analysis of Key Vendors PhosAgro, EuroChem, Mosaic, Fosfitalia Group, Sichuan Chuanheng Chemical Corporation

Monocalcium Phosphate is a chemical compound with chemical formula Ca(H2PO4). It contains phosphate, calcium and hydrogen. It is a white or gray powder with an average hygroscopic property and is soluble in water. Monocalcium phosphate is formed from specially prepared phosphoric acid and calcite material. It is made from natural minerals causing reactions forming quality phosphoric acid which has to be mined, refined and purified. Specified intake of monocalcium phosphate or other phosphate salts is proved to be beneficial for the body and health of human and animals.

Monocalcium phosphate is a leavening agent, and the additive for domestic animals and birds feed. It benefited the animals as phosphorous and calcium are important for the bone formation and strong skeletal development. It helps in the functional improvisation of the animal organism, protein metabolism, reproduction system, nervous system and immunity system.

As per the recent research conducted by a leading market insights provider FMI, the global Monocalcium Phosphate market will expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2027. The aim of this study is to analyze key market dynamics affecting the sales of Monocalcium Phosphate and provide vital insights to business owners to get benefited from forthcoming opportunities.

Upsurge in the Trend of Green Chemistry to Facilitate the Growth in the Monocalcium Phosphate Market

Governments of several countries are emphasizing on implementing regulations on chemicals that are hazardous for environment, owing to the rising concerns regarding environment sustainability. Hence, growing trend of green chemistry or sustainable chemistry is being witnessed across the chemical industry.

Citing this trend, chemical manufacturers are reviewing their business strategies and shifting their focus towards adopting eco-friendly practices for the production of sustainable alternatives or less toxic chemicals. This is expected to favor the growth in the Monocalcium Phosphate market.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Monocalcium Phosphate Historical Volume Analysis: The analysis conducted by FMI analyses key factors that affected the growth in the market over the past half-decade and highlights its consequent impact. It also sheds the light on the demand and sales registered between 2012 and 2016 and forecasts the sales performance of Monocalcium Phosphate for the coming forecast period 2017-2027.

Monocalcium Phosphate Category & Segment Level Analysis: The category & segment level analysis conducted by FMI provides insights into factors affecting the demand outlook across the segments. It studies the vital dynamics across each segment and also highlights their growth prospects in the coming decade.

Merger and Acquisition Activity in Monocalcium Phosphate: Future Market Insight’s analysis also includes merger & acquisitions activity adopted by leading players. Monocalcium Phosphate manufacturers and stakeholders will engage in M&As to expand their production capacity. It also provides insights that will assist the market players in understanding its impact on the competitive landscape and market share.

Monocalcium Phosphate Market Trend Analysis: The latest study by FMI on the Monocalcium Phosphate market offers exclusive insights into how leading players are aligning their strategies with respect to current trends. It discloses data regarding upcoming trends in the technology industry to assist market players in constructing an effective strategy to capitalize on them.

Monocalcium Phosphate Company & Brand Share Analysis: A detailed study by FMI highlights a list of leading market players and stakeholders in the global Monocalcium Phosphate market. It examines the business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis, market share analysis of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players for the assessment period 2017-2027.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The survey offers insights into critical trends and opportunities across technology industry and studies their impact on demand-supply forces in the Monocalcium Phosphate market. It also profiles a list of prominent companies including PhosAgro, EuroChem, Mosaic, Fosfitalia Group, Lomon Company Co. Ltd, Sichuan Chuanheng Chemical Corporation, TIMAB, Wengfu Group, AB “ Lifosa,” GC Ingredients Inc., Elixir Group Doo, Lianyungang Yunbo Chemical, Guizhou Zerophos Chemical, Guangxi Guilin RongDe Chemicals, Orientphos Chemical, Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical

To offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition, the survey provides a thorough market share analysis. The report also highlights key expansion strategies adopted by the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Monocalcium Phosphate Demand Analysis by Category

By physical forms Powder

Liquid

By Applications Fertilizers

Food Production

Beverages

Animal Feed

Bakery

Other

By Functional Use Additive

Leavening agent

Acid component

Global Monocalcium phosphate: Regional Overview

The market for the global monocalcium phosphate market its presence in the regions including Latin America, North America, Europe- Eastern and Western, Asia Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Owing to rapid development in the agriculture and food industries, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to have significant CAGR in the forecast period. The China by its monocalcium phosphate production and consumption is leading followed by North America and Europe. The monocalcium phosphate market is anticipated to perform well shortly owing to the shear versatility of applications in food, agriculture and beverage industry and growing meat consumption rate in India and other Asia Pacific regions. The market suffers heavily due to political instability in the regions of the Middle East and Africa.

