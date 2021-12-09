Sulfamic Acid Market Size by 2027 | Company Profiles Nissan Chemical, Raviraj Chemicals, Palm Commodities, Mingda Chemical

Sulfamic acid is also named as amidosulfuric acid, amidosulfonic acid, sulfamidic acid, and aminosulfonic. Sulfamic acid is a molecular compound with chemical formula (H3NSO3). It is a water-soluble, and colorless compound present in various applications. Sulfamates are also byproducts of sulfamic acid. Sulfamic acid is majorly a predecessor to sweet-tasting mixtures. Sulfamic acid is also used in the design of various types of therapeutic agents including HIV protease inhibitors (PIs), antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs (carbonic anhydrase and steroid sulfatase inhibitors), anti-epileptic drugs, nucleoside human immunodeficiency virus that are reverse transcriptase inhibitors, and weight loss drugs.

Survey Conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI), a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Insights into Vital Dynamics Facilitating the Growth in the Global Sulfamic Acid Market over the Assessment Period 2017-2027

As per the recent research conducted by a leading market insights provider FMI, the global Sulfamic Acid market will expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2027. The aim of this study is to analyze key market dynamics affecting the sales of Sulfamic Acid and provide vital insights to business owners to get benefited from forthcoming opportunities.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3941

Upsurge in the Trend of Green Chemistry to Facilitate the Growth in the Sulfamic Acid Market

Governments of several countries are emphasizing on implementing regulations on chemicals that are hazardous for environment, owing to the rising concerns regarding environment sustainability. Hence, growing trend of green chemistry or sustainable chemistry is being witnessed across the chemical industry.

Citing this trend, chemical manufacturers are reviewing their business strategies and shifting their focus towards adopting eco-friendly practices for the production of sustainable alternatives or less toxic chemicals. This is expected to favor the growth in the Sulfamic Acid market.

Key Sulfamic Acid Market Takeaways and Projections

The U.S. will lead the North America Sulfamic Acid market, projecting the fastest growth in the region between 2017 and 2027

Germany will collectively hold the largest share in the Europe market over the assessment period.

India will emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing significant revenue share in the region through 2027.

China will dominate the East Asia market, accounting for the largest demand share during the forecast period.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-3941

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The survey offers insights into critical trends and opportunities across technology industry and studies their impact on demand-supply forces in the Sulfamic Acid market. It also profiles a list of prominent companies including Nissan Chemical, Raviraj Chemicals, Palm Commodities, Mingda Chemical, Yantai Sanding, Laizhou Jinxing, Shandong Xingda, Nanjing Jinzhang, Laizhou Guangcheng, Jiangsu Yazhong, Others

To offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition, the survey provides a thorough market share analysis. The report also highlights key expansion strategies adopted by the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Sulfamic Acid Demand Analysis by Category

Form Crystal

Powder

Liquid

Others

End use Paper & Pulp production

Electroplating and Electro-refining

Plastic

Sulphation and Sulphamation

Chlorine Stabilization

Dyes and Pigments

Others

Industry Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture/Animal Feed

Others Industries

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Feel free to ask your queries at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3941

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.