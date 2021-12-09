Emollient Esters Market Share by 2027: Upcoming Trends and Analysis

Emollient esters are chemical ingredients used in the cosmetic product formulations. Emollients offer a barrier to the natural moisture loss from the skin, thereby preventing the evaporation of water from an outer layer of the epidermis. This barrier helps to improve the smoothness of the skin. Emollient esters are formed through the reaction of a fatty alcohol with carboxylic acids. Other emollient types include ethers, silicones, fatty acids, fatty alcohols and hydrocarbons. The personal care industries are the major end users of emollient esters since they improve the sensorial sensation when applying cosmetic products. It offers multi-functional properties, for instance, it offers excellent spreadability on the skin, solubilizes for organic sun filters, as the dispersant for inorganic sun filters. Among various advantages of emollient esters, some of the major ones include modifies the skin to a shiny appearance, conditions the hair, improves the elasticity of skin, prevent skin moisture loss etc.

As per the recent research conducted by a leading market insights provider FMI, the global Emollient Esters market will expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2027. The aim of this study is to analyze key market dynamics affecting the sales of Emollient Esters and provide vital insights to business owners to get benefited from forthcoming opportunities.

Global Emollient esters Market: Region wise Outlook

The global emollient esters market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The personal care market is highly diverse and is expanding at regional levels. The strong demographic trends coupled with changing consumer’s preference influences the global emollient market. APEJ holds the major share in the global emollient esters market owing to the population growth, a rise in disposable income and urbanisation. North America emollient ester market is influenced by the presence of multinational companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Revlon, Inc., Kimberly Clark etc. Also, the per capita spending of consumers in North America region for beauty and personal care products is high, especially for skin care and hair care. The emollient market in European countries is expected to growth at moderate CAGR where older consumers are more inclined towards using anti-aging, sun protection creams, and anti-wrinkles lotions. The market in some countries of MEA, such as Syria, Iran, Egypt, and Cyprus has been affected due to the geo-political tensions and the civil war.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Emollient Esters Historical Volume Analysis: The analysis conducted by FMI analyses key factors that affected the growth in the market over the past half-decade and highlights its consequent impact. It also sheds the light on the demand and sales registered between 2012 and 2016 and forecasts the sales performance of Emollient Esters for the coming forecast period 2017-2027.

Emollient Esters Category & Segment Level Analysis: The category & segment level analysis conducted by FMI provides insights into factors affecting the demand outlook across the segments. It studies the vital dynamics across each segment and also highlights their growth prospects in the coming decade.

Merger and Acquisition Activity in Emollient Esters: Future Market Insight’s analysis also includes merger & acquisitions activity adopted by leading players. Emollient Esters manufacturers and stakeholders will engage in M&As to expand their production capacity. It also provides insights that will assist the market players in understanding its impact on the competitive landscape and market share.

Emollient Esters Market Trend Analysis: The latest study by FMI on the Emollient Esters market offers exclusive insights into how leading players are aligning their strategies with respect to current trends. It discloses data regarding upcoming trends in the technology industry to assist market players in constructing an effective strategy to capitalize on them.

Emollient Esters Company & Brand Share Analysis: A detailed study by FMI highlights a list of leading market players and stakeholders in the global Emollient Esters market. It examines the business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis, market share analysis of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players for the assessment period 2017-2027.

Some of the key players identified in the global emollient esters market include:

Croda International Plc

Lonza Group Ltd

BASF Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Lipo Chemicals, Inc.

RITA Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Phoenix Chemical, Inc

Abitec Corporation

Stepan Company

Global Emollient esters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, emollient esters market can be segmented as follows:- Hair Care

Skin Care

Sun Care

Oral Care

On the basis of end use, emollient esters market can be segmented as follows:- Personal Care

Cosmetics

Others

