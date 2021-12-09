Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gravure Printing Ink, Global Market Research Report 2020

The global Gravure Printing Ink market is valued at US$ 767.6 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 899.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Gravure Printing Ink volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gravure Printing Ink market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Gravure Printing Ink market is segmented into

Conventional Gravure Ink

Plastic Gravure Ink

Alcohol Soluble Gravure Ink

Segment by Application

Packaging

Publication

Product

Promotion

Othes

Global Gravure Printing Ink Market: Regional Analysis

The Gravure Printing Ink market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Gravure Printing Ink market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Gravure Printing Ink Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Gravure Printing Ink market include:

Flint Group Italia

SiegwerkDruckfarben

MITSU Inks

Chemicoat

WorldtexSpeaciality Chemicals

VirBandhu Industries

Technocrafts India

Sun Chemical

Shivasakhti Printing Ink

Mac-Mixu Coating & Chemicals

Skata Inks

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Gravure Printing Ink Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gravure Printing Ink

1.2 Gravure Printing Ink Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gravure Printing Ink Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Conventional Gravure Ink

1.2.3 Plastic Gravure Ink

1.2.4 Alcohol Soluble Gravure Ink

1.3 Gravure Printing Ink Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gravure Printing Ink Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Publication

1.3.4 Product

1.3.5 Promotion

1.3.6 Othes

1.4 Global Gravure Printing Ink Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Gravure Printing Ink Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Gravure Printing Ink Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Gravure Printing Ink Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Gravure Printing Ink Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gravure Printing Ink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gravure Printing Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gravure Printing Ink Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Gravure Printing Ink Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gravure Printing Ink Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gravure Printing Ink Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by

