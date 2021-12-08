The Increased Demand For Automation The Key Factor Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Global Conveyors Market

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider recently published a market report which provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future potential of Conveyor Market. The Market Research Survey highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Conveyor. The Market Survey also examines the Global Conveyor Sales for the forecast period 2021- 2031. The report tracks Conveyor market key trends, growth opportunities and Conveyor market size.

A conveyor is an equipment used to handle and transport packages, products or any material. Conveyors are used to move products frequently between specific points. The conveyor is used to increase the speed of the operation and make the work secure. A conveyor can be of placed horizontally or vertically depending upon the application. Conveyors help to increase the productivity, are a reliable option. Conveyors find application in various end-use industries such as automobile, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Availability of conveyors in different lengths make them suitable for the small- and large-scale companies. Conveyors can be inclined or declined and can carry a wide range of products of different weights. Conveyors work for the extended period, but need regular maintenance to operate with maximum efficiency. Conveyors can have different belt types such as self-propelled belts, light conveyor belts, and manual belts.

Global Conveyor Market: Segmentation

The global conveyor market is segmented on the basis of conveyor type, technology type, and end-use industry.

On the basis of conveyor type, the global conveyor market is segmented as:

Belt

Chain

Vertical

Overhead

Vibrating

Pneumatic

Trolley

Bucket

Others

On the basis of technology, the global conveyor market is segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of end-use industry, the global conveyor market is segmented as:

Warehouse & Distribution

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Consumer goods

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Global Conveyor Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global conveyors market are:

AMSS (Aircraft Maintenance Support Services Ltd.)

Schaefer Systems International Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Conveyor Units Limited

DS handling Systems Ltd.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Interroll Holding AG

Swisslog Holding AG

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Honeywell Intelligrate

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

MSK Verpackungs-Systeme GmbH

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Taikisha Ltd.

Globally, the conveyor market is fragmented and many local and unrecognised players are expected to contribute in the conveyor market.

