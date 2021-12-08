Gas Separation Membrane Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2028

Nitrogen Separation Raises Maximum Demand

The gas separation membrane technology has been in use for a range of industrial applications, primarily attributed to the energy efficiency and superior process flexibility. Low maintenance and low capital investment further encourage adoption.

“Although gas separation membranes find a wide applicability in the recovery of hydrogen, separation of gas or vapor, removal of carbon dioxide, and dehydration of air, a majority of the demand comes from the applications in nitrogen and oxygen enrichment,” say a senior research analyst at the company.

Adding further, the analyst says, “While the demand for gas separation membranes for nitrogen separation is poised for a significant incremental opportunity coupled with a relatively higher year on year revenue growth of just-under 8% in 2019, it is closely followed by the hydrogen separation segment. The latter is projected for a moderate incremental opportunity over the next few years”.

Some of the key players covered in the global gas separation membrane market study include Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, UBE Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Evonik Industries, Atlas Copco AB, and Generon LLC.

Emerging Economies Hold Notable Market Potential

With a combined share of over 55% in the total market value at present, North America and Western Europe remain the top performing regional markets witnessing high volume sales of gas separation membrane. However, the report estimates Western Europe to secure more control over the cumulative share and demonstrate robust yearly growth in 2019 and beyond.

Asian countries, as are inclining more towards sustainability in recent years, a number of leading manufacturers in the global gas separation membrane landscape are looking forward to an improved market presence in developing regional economies across Asia as well as Eastern Europe.

Strategic Developmental Analysis: Competition Tracking

The consolidated competitive landscape of gas separation membrane is dominated by top international players such as Evonik, Atlas Copco, Parker Haniifin, and Fujifilm. Among the prominent companies actively competing in the market, Atlas Copco Inc. recently installed a new manufacturing base in the US. More recently, the company announced the strategic acquisition of the British manufacturing giant Walker Filtration Ltd.

Apart from acquisitions and new production unit launch, strategic collaborations, joint ventures, and contractual cooperative agreements with technology innovators, manufacturers, and other stakeholders are likely to be the most preferred developmental strategies of leading market players.

FMI projects that companies operating in the gas separation membrane ecology are likely to debut in related industrial segments in an effort to penetrate into new markets. This will possibly help gas separation membrane manufacturers develop diverse business portfolios without facing intense consequences of the economic volatility.

A majority of distribution and sales is identified at company sales offices, distribution centers, and EPC contractors’ offices. Leading companies are thus focusing on their regional sales offices, thereby creating a positive outlook for the sales of gas separation membrane.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Martial Type

Polymeric Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Metallic Membrane

Application

Nitrogen Separation

Oxygen Separation

Acid gas Separation

Hydrogen Separation

Methane Separation

Carbon Dioxide Separation

Olefin – Paraffin Separation

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

