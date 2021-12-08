Isoprene Rubber Latex Market is estimated to register growth at 8.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the isoprene rubber latex market value to surpass US$ 732.5 Mn in 2021. The isoprene rubber latex industry is projected to be driven by growing demand from medical industry, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. The market is estimated to register growth at 8.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

FMI also forecasts the global isoprene rubber latex market to register year-on-year growth of 10.1% in 2021. Surging application of isoprene rubber latex in manufacturing of medical gloves and condoms will help the market gain traction over the course of the forecast period.

Dominated by leading companies that hold a collective market value share of around 70%, the global landscape of isoprene rubber latex involves a limited number of SMEs focusing on isoprene rubber latex manufacturing. The latter account for the rest 30% share of the global revenue through sales of isoprene rubber latex.

Companies are directing their efforts to catering to ever-growing demand and accessing high potential markets based in developing regional economies. With a strong foothold in regional markets, prominent players may successfully lighten the pricing pressure scenario and thereby attain high profitability.

Elevating Industrial Safety Gloves Demand Pushes Isoprene Rubber Latex Sales, Consumer Goods Emerge Attractive

Escalating awareness levels about safety across industries has been leading to growing induction of industrial gloves, eventually pushing the prospects for isoprene rubber latex. A growing trend of customized industrial gloves, coupled with the increasing awareness about the use of condoms, is also extending its share to encourage the sales of isoprene rubber latex globally.

Rampant growth of construction sector and rapidly thriving medical sector generate excellent revenue generate prospects for isoprene rubber latex manufacturers, according to a new Future Market Insights study on the global isoprene rubber latex landscape.

A senior research analyst at FMI projects, “Consumer goods is emerging as a highly attractive end use sector for isoprene rubber latex manufacturers and it is most likely that companies in the isoprene rubber latex market will target consumer perceptions for improved market penetration”.

Key Companies Profiled

Top Glove Corp Bhd, Zeon Corporation, PAO Sibur Holdings, Kraton Corporation, Ansell Limited, JSR Corporation, Supermax Corp. Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Rubberex Corporation

Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: Segmentation

End Use

Medical

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Application

Medical Gloves

Condoms

Medical Balloons

Catheters

Adhesives

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

China

