https://energysiren.co.ke/2021/11/19/mechanical-seals-market-2021-size-growth-analysis-report-forecast-to-2031/

The increase in the production of shale gas in developing and developed countries is a major factor driving the growth of the market. New oil and gas exploration activities, coupled with extensive investments in refineries and pipelines are escalating the growth of the global mechanical seals market. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies is also a major element boosting the overall growth of the global mechanical seals market.

The increase in the production of shale gas in developing and developed countries is a major factor driving the growth of the market. New oil and gas exploration activities, coupled with extensive investments in refineries and pipelines are escalating the growth of the global mechanical seals market. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies is also a major element boosting the overall growth of the global mechanical seals market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Mechanical Seals market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Mechanical Seals market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Mechanical Seals market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Global Mechanical Seals Market: Restraints

The introduction of alternative methods of sealing leakages like mechanical packaging eats into the revenue share of the mechanical seals market. Furthermore, the use of electronic seals in automated manufacturing units can also impede growth during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Mechanical Seals Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Mechanical Seals market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

Based on types, the global mechanical seals market can be segmented into

O-ring seals

lip seals

rotary seals

Based on end use industry, the global mechanical seals market can be segmented into

oil and gas industry

general industry

chemical industry

water industry

power industry

others.

Based on region, the global mechanical seals market can be segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Global Mechanical Seals Market: Region-wise Outlook

The highest growth is expected to be witnessed in the Americas due to the increase in the adoption of mechanical seals to ensure precise and perfect sealing of pipelines. Demand for mechanical seals is anticipated to remain stable in Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to offer growth opportunities to key players during the forecast period.

Mechanical Seals Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Mechanical Seals market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Mechanical Seals market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

AW Chesterton Company,

EagleBurgmann India Private Limited,

Flowserve Corporation,

Flex-a-seal,

John Crane Group,

Bal Seal Engineering,

Cooper-Standard,

Federal-Mogul,

