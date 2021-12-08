Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025

December 8, 2021

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Personal Protective Equipment market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Personal Protective Equipment market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Personal Protective Equipment market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Personal Protective Equipment market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Personal Protective Equipment market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Personal Protective Equipment market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Personal Protective Equipment market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

PPE Market Analysis by Product

  • Head Protection
  • Eye and Face Protection
  • Hearing Protection
  • Hand and Arm Protection
  • Fall Protection
  • Protective Clothing
  • Profession Footwear
  • Food & Leg Protection
  • Respiratory Protection

PPE Market Analysis by End-use Industry

  • Healthcare
  • Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • Food Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Petrochemicals
  • Power & Energy
  • Oil & Gas
  • Transportation
  • Firefighting
  • Others

Regional Analysis of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Personal Protective Equipment market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Personal Protective Equipment market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

  • 3M Company,
  • Rahman Group,
  • Golden Chang,
  • Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd, JSP Ltd.,
  • Interspiro,
  • Honeywell Life Safety,
  • Ansell Healthcare Products LCC,
  • Gateway Safety Inc.,

Crucial Questions Answered in the Report

  • Which end-use industry remains the top consumer of Personal Protective Equipment in different regional markets?
  • At what rate has the global Personal Protective Equipment market been expanding during the forecast period?
  • How will the global Personal Protective Equipment market look like by the end of the forecast period?
  • What innovative technologies are the Personal Protective Equipment market players adopting to stay ahead of the pack?
  • What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Personal Protective Equipment market?

Key Offerings of the Report

  • Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets
  • Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.
  • Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis
  • Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions
  • Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Personal Protective Equipment market

 

