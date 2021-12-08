December 8, 2021

Temporary Storage Buildings Market Size by 2027: Global Demand and Regional Analysis

Temporary storage buildings are quick and easy arrangements that can be made for storage-based applications. These buildings are easy to set up as they do not require a concrete foundation and brick walls. In short, it is a contemporary, cost-effective as well as flexible long-lasting alternative to a permanent solution. Additionally, it can be conveniently dismantled and relocated between worksites and versatile to meet the future requirement. Temporary storage buildings structures are made from galvanized steel frames for superior structural integrity which is covered with flame-retardant PVC vinyl fabric.

It can virtually accommodate any size and can be used for various industries. These facilities can also be upgraded by adding features such as specialty doors, flooring, HVAC systems, and many more according to the requirement. Its reliability and customizability make it perfect for every industry. It is used for various applications such as retail stores and factory outlets, storage places during harvesting in the agriculture sector, winter protection for livestock, Construction equipment storage at construction sites, temporary buildings for car shows as well as it can also be used for the residential purpose.

Temporary Storage Buildings Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a major share in the global temporary storage buildings market. It is followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Europe is projected to be a major consumer owing to the extensive applications of temporary storage buildings in the manufacturing Industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period owing to government initiatives in the countries such as India and China to promote manufacturing, which will also contribute towards the growth of this market. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the temporary storage buildings market.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

By Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the temporary storage buildings market can be segmented as follows:

  • Storage Buildings
  • Retail & Showroom Buildings
  • Educational Buildings
  • Recreational Buildings
  • Public Sector Buildings
  • Emergency Buildings

Based on the structure of a building, the temporary storage buildings market can be segmented as follows:

  • Industrial Canopies
  • Storage Protect Range
  • Insulated Buildings

Based on the end-use industry, the temporary storage buildings Market can be segmented as follows:

  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals
  • Automotive
  • Mining & Metals
  • Cement
  • Construction
  • Shipbuilding and construction
  • Logistics
  • Agriculture
  • Others

Temporary Storage Buildings Market: Market Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the temporary storage buildings market is the rising demand for products leading to expansion and production in an end-use industry where the cutthroat companions in the industries have compelled the management to bring down the operational cost in production and inventory. Also, the growing price of construction material for buildings and high inventory costs pave the way for a temporary storage building. It is the use of temporary storage buildings which has significantly solved the storing problems in many industries such as agriculture and manufacturing industries.

Other factors promoting the growth of the temporary storage buildings market are increasing focus of industry to adopt push marketing strategy in many industries such as electronics, FMCG, etc. which require inventory. Apart from this, temporary storage buildings have become an integral component of the construction and agriculture industry, etc. and hence, the development of these industries will also add up to the growth of the global temporary storage buildings market.

Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Temporary Storage Buildings market are:

  • RÖDER HTS HÖCKER GmbH
  • Shelter Tent Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  • Spaciotempo
  • Portable Venues (Group) Ltd
  • Big Top Manufacturing
  • MAHAFFEY FABRIC STRUCTURES
  • Losberger US LLC, USA
  • Kopron Spa
  • MegaDome Buildings
  • Milestones Building & Design

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industry.

