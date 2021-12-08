Global Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report

DelveInsight’s Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Triple Negative Breast Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Triple Negative Breast Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is defined as the heterogeneous breast cancer phenotype where the estrogen and progesterone receptor are negative, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), and there is a lack of overexpression of HER2, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), or the absence of its gene amplification, as assessed by fluorescence in situ hybridization technique. The epidemiological risk factor profiles also vary between TNBC (ER-PR-HER2-) and other breast cancers.

Some of the key highlights of Triple Negative Breast Cancer market report

Through various secondary domains it can be concluded that TNBC affects females.

Total Triple Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosed Incident cases in the 7MM countries was 99,380 in 2018.

People who have TNBC are also more likely to develop a metastatic form of the disease.

According to BreastCancer.org, one out of every eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer at some point.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer market companies are included like AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunomedics, Merck, HiberCell, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, CytoDyn, and many others.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

Currently, the treatment paradigm for TNBC includes few treatment options such as systemic chemotherapies, neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy, surgery and radiation. The market of TNBC holds few US FDA approved drugs, such as, Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) which is marketed by Merck Sharpe and Dohme, Lynparza (Olaparib) which is marketed by AstraZeneca and Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) marketed by Hoffmann-La Roche.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights

TNBC is a type of breast cancer that does not express the estrogen and the progesterone receptors and the human epidermal growth factor receptor type 2 (HER2). Since there are no positive markers to reliably classify TNBC, these tumors are not yet treated with targeted therapies. Perhaps for this reason they are the most aggressive form of breast carcinomas.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Drivers

Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics

Emergence of Immunotherapies

Improved Treatment Deliverance

Increase in Number of Research Articles

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Barriers

Use of Off Label Therapies and Generics

High Treatment Cost

Fewer Patients Available for Clinical Trials INDICATIVE

High Recurrence Rate

Multiple Treatment Challenges

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Companies

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): Market Overview at a Glance Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

