Growing Applications In The Burgeoning Wood Industry Generating Opportunities For The Urea Formaldehyde Market

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred in the years to come. The organic chemistry industry has suffered a huge setback due to the disruption of production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers useful and valuable information on the Urea Formaldehyde market.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Urea formaldehyde market.

This in-depth and just released report sheds light on Urea Formaldehyde market information, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end users, and growth of the Urea Formaldehyde market. Sales of urea formaldehyde are strongly affected by the growing demand from the building and construction sector. The growing use of formaldehyde as an important chemical for the production of building materials and various household products has been identified as a key factor that could fuel the growth of the urea formaldehyde market.

The global urea formaldehyde market surpassed 14,000 tons in sales in 2018 and will experience growth of nearly 4% year-on-year in 2019, according to a recent Fact.MR report.

Urea formaldehyde resins are gaining prominence as readily available and effective hardening resins for various applications in the wood industry, as well as being sought-after wood adhesives for fibrous board, medium density fibreboard, particle board and granular board. Building and construction continue to remain a profitable area for the end-use of urea formaldehyde, with sales of nearly 60% in 2018. This can be attributed to the fact that urea formaldehyde is a key element in building materials, often used in various forms. Urea formaldehyde adoption in the building and construction industry remains influenced by their integral role in the production of composites and engineered wood products for commercial and residential applications.

The Fact.MR study estimates healthy gains from the wood industry, thanks to the sustainability benefits of urea formaldehyde resins in panels and cardboard products, in terms of forest resource conservation and waste reduction. For example, composite wood panels, such as particleboard, are generally composed of recovered wood scraps, otherwise disposed of in landfills. Not only does formaldehyde-based chemistry result in greater use of wood, but it helps to form robust and highly durable building materials compared to wood, thus testifying to strong demand from particle board manufacturers.

The Fact.MR study believes that the main players in the urea-formaldehyde market have sought new approaches to address toxicity problems, in compliance with the regulations imposed on the use of urea-formaldehyde. Significant efforts by regulators to reduce formaldehyde emissions from wood composite products by imposing restrictions on formaldehyde emissions from wood products used in the housing industry. Many federal agencies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the HUD, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have extensively measured and regulated indoor air exposure to formaldehyde,

Recent discoveries in resin formulations and technologies allude to promising patchy solutions to numerous existing challenges related to urea formaldehyde. Many manufacturers have adopted advanced technologies to address growing concerns about urea-formaldehyde emissions. For instance,

Georgia Pacific Chemicals recently launched LEAF low-emission resins, a group of wood adhesive technologies that comply with various green building standards, and CARB Airborne Toxic Control Measure (ATCM), for phase 2 emission requirements for composite panels . The Fact.MR report believes that the increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions to reduce formaldehyde emissions and address toxicity issues will create profitable growth opportunities for the urea formaldehyde market.

APEJ held over 50% of urea formaldehyde sales in 2018

According to the Fact.MR study, APEJ held over 50% of urea formaldehyde sales in 2018 and will record 5.0% year-on-year in 2019. The urea formaldehyde market in APEJ continues to remain driven by increasing demand. in various end use sectors, in particular in the building and construction sector. The gains will also be healthy in Europe, due to the increasing adoption of formaldehyde resins by the particle board and medium density refractory manufacturing industries in the region.

The Fact.MR study provides an accurate forecast on the urea formaldehyde market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The urea formaldehyde market is expected to record a moderate CAGR of more than 4.0% through 2027.

Segmentation

The report provides an analysis and estimate of the Urea Formaldehyde market based on the segmental analysis. The key segments identified in the urea formaldehyde market include region, application and end use.

Fact.MR analysts analyzed the Urea Formaldehyde market segments, thereby providing an explicit comparison of key market data including market share, revenue, volume and year-on-year growth. The report also brings the regional performance of the urea formaldehyde market, classifying the market in North America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the urea formaldehyde market, urea formaldehyde sales and demand, analyzing forecast statistics up to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.

