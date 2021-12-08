World Temporary Fencing Panels Market Size by 2027: Global Demand and Regional Analysis

World Temporary Fencing Panels Market Size by 2027: Global Demand and Regional Analysis4 min read
A temporary fencing panel is a standalone structure utilized for the purpose of impeding the crossing of an established boundary. It is an ideal solution for the short term basis in outdoor sites and is created for various purposes, such as to provide safety for pedestrians, construction site locations and to keep children and pets in a designated area.
All temporary fencing panels have support bases, such as blocks, base plates and counterweight or other fixing methods. Furthermore, temporary fencing panels are made of high-quality material, which is coated to the BS EN 10244-2 standard and can also be manufactured using SmartWeld 100 technology. The design of temporary fencing panels is different in height & weight and is tested under various conditions, such as impact tests, wind loading and stability.
Temporary fencing panels are known as temporary fencing hoardings or the construction hoardings when they are utilized at construction site locations. These are the alternative solution of permanent fencing, owing to its portability and flexibility. Temporary fencing panels are also utilized for the outside decoration of houses and gardens, owing to the availability of different designs and materials of panels.
Regional Overview
The global temporary fencing market can be divided into seven geographical regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing infrastructure development, high disposable income and growing industrialization. The temporary fencing panels market is also expected to grow in North America and Western Europe, owing to awareness among people towards safety and a large number of manufacturing industries. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa market is estimated to grow over the forecast period, due to increasing building and construction activities in these regions. Latin America and Eastern Europe are projected to grow with a relatively low CAGR.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
By Segmentation
The temporary fencing panels market can be segmented on the basis of end users, types, sales channel and material.
On the basis of end users, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
- Others
On the basis of types, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:
- Standard
- Round top
- Heavy duty round top
- Anti-climb
On the basis of material, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:
- Metal
- Others
On the basis of sales channel, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:
- Online retailers
- Bricks & mortar stores
- Direct sales
Temporary Fencing Panels Market: Dynamics
Non-residential areas, such as exhibitions, concerts, special events and local council work sites, among others hold the prominent market share in the temporary fencing panels market and the demand for temporary and plastic fencing is increasing, which in turn, accelerates market growth. Temporary fencing panels are also in demand in residential areas for safety and security purposes, which is another factor fueling growth of the temporary fencing panels market.
Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global temporary fencing panels market include:
- Security Fence Company
- Quickfence
- Jinbiao Wire Mesh Fence Co., Ltd.
- Anping County YongMing Wire Mesh Fencing Co., Ltd.
- Jacksons Fencing
- Screw Fencing PTY Ltd.
- Fortressfencing.co.nz
- Guangdong Golon New Material Co., Ltd
- Zaun Ltd.
- Zoyals International Metal Wire Mesh Co. Ltd.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.