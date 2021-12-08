Demand For 140-400 HP Tractors Is Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth By 2026

The Market survey of Hydraulic Tractors offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Tractors, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Tractors Market across the globe.

As global food consumption levels soar through the roof, the average crop yield of agricultural sectors across the globe is being hard-pressed beyond its threshold. While depending on uncertain elements such as weather, crop quality, soil quality and incentive schemes distresses the farmers, their reliability on tractors as the key agricultural machinery remains conformed. In the future, increasing farm produce and the outcomes of several major farming activities will remain highly dependent on the effective utilization of hybrid tractors.

In the view of such factors, the global electric tractors market is pegged to witness a sluggish growth in the near future. Fact.MR’s forecast study has addressed such factors and analyzed their impact on the future adoption of tractors worldwide. Key findings from the report reveal that during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global tractors market is assessed to reflect a sluggish growth at 2.8% CAGR in terms of volume. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, the global tractors market will touch a valuation of US$ 161 billion.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Engine Types 22 to 25HP

25 to 60HP

60 to 140HP

140 to 400 HP

400 to 620 HP Mechanism Type Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid Application Type Utility Tractors

Row Crop Tractor

Orchard Type

Industrial Tractor

Garden Tractor

Rotary Tillers

Implement Carrier

Earth Moving Tractors

A comprehensive estimate of the Tractors market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Tractors during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The Demand analysis of Tractors Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Tractors Market across the globe.

Sales of Tractors with 60-140 HP Engines to Incur Boost from Increasing Adoption of Large-Scale Farming

High crop produce threshold of large-scale farming is driving its adoption in the global agricultural landscape. To meet the requirements of plowing and tilling across large farms, tractors with high power engines are witnessing a growing demand. The report estimates that throughout the forecast period, 30% of tractors sold globally will be equipped with 60-140 HP engines. The report also estimates that the demand for tractors with 140-400 HP engines will reflect fastest volume growth by reflecting a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Hybrid Tractors Built on Hydraulic Mechanism will Account for More than Half of Market Volumes; Utility Tractors to Represent Most Profitable Application

Considering their usage as heavy fieldwork equipment, tractors developed on hydraulic systems provide key advantages in terms of fluid transmission, fuel consumption and simple operability. Adoption of hydraulic tractors is pegged to remain economical for farmers in the years to come. By the end of 2026, nearly 1700 thousand units of hydraulic tractors will be sold across the globe. It is further estimated that utility tractors will account for nearly one-fourth share of global market volumes throughout the forecast period. High profit margins associated with the production of tractors for utility applications will remain lucrative for market players in the approaching years.

To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Rotatary Tractors Market

