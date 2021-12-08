Global HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

Global HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 20305 min read
DelveInsight’s HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, HER2+ Gastric Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HER2+ Gastric Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Gastric (stomach) cancer occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach. Risk factors include smoking, infection with H. pylori bacteria, and certain inherited conditions. Gastric cancer consists of two pathological variants, intestinal and diffuse. The intestinal-type is the end-result of an inflammatory process that progresses from chronic gastritis to atrophic gastritis and finally to intestinal metaplasia and dysplasia. This type is more common among elderly men, unlike the diffuse type, which is more prevalent among women and in individuals under the age of 50.
Some of the key highlights of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market report
- Males have a higher prevalence of HER2+ Gastric Cancer as compared to females.
- Trastuzumab-based chemotherapy is a standard approach for patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive advanced gastric cancer.
- Around 15% of patients have HER2-positive (HER2+) GC in clinical practice, though the proportion is higher in those with intestinal GC (33%) and lower for individuals with diffuse disease (6%).
- HER2+ Gastric Cancer market companies are included like Roche, AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, RemeGen, and many others.
- HER2+ Gastric Cancer therapies are included like Herceptin, Enhertu, Zolbetuximab, RC48, and many others.
Download sample report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-gastric-cancer-market
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Treatment
The mainstay of treatment for patients diagnosed with early-stage disease is gastrectomy (curative surgical resection). However, the survival rate of patients with advanced resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers remains poor despite new treatment strategies, such as perioperative chemotherapy or adjuvant chemoradiation.
GC is the third leading cause of cancer mortality in the world. In western countries, most of the patients are diagnosed when the tumor is at an unresectable stage. In this setting, systemic chemotherapy is the main treatment option. Although many single agents and combinations are active in metastatic disease, there is no internationally accepted standard of care, and survival remains poor. Therefore, new therapeutic strategies are needed. There is mounting evidence of the role of HER2 overexpression in patients with GC, and it has been solidly correlated to poor outcomes and more aggressive disease.
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights
Targeted drugs may work in some cases when standard chemo drugs don’t. They also tend to have different side effects from standard chemo drugs. Chemotherapy (chemo) drugs target cells that divide rapidly, which is why they often work against cancer cells. But there are other aspects of cancer cells that make them different from normal cells. In recent years, researchers have developed new drugs to try to target these differences. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the extracellular domain of the HER2-receptor blocking its downstream signaling pathway. It promotes antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity by activating apoptotic signals in tumor cells.
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs
Durvalumab: AstraZeneca
Durvalumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa (IgG1κ) monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80. Blockade of PD-L1/PD-1 and PD-L1/CD80 interactions releases the inhibition of immune responses without inducing antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). PD-L1 blockade with durvalumab increased T-cell activation in vitro and decreased tumor size in co-engrafted human tumor and immune cell xenograft mouse models.
Fruquintinib: Hutchison Medipharma Limited
Fruquintinib is a highly selective small molecule drug candidate that has been shown to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (“VEGFR”) 24 h a day via an oral dose, with lower off-target toxicities compared to other targeted therapies. Its tolerability, along with its clean drug–drug interaction profile demonstrated to date, may enable rational combination with other cancer therapies, such as in our ongoing clinical trials of fruquintinib in combination with chemotherapy and targeted therapy.
At an advanced stage, tumors secrete large amounts of VEGF, a protein-ligand, to stimulate the formation of excessive vasculature (angiogenesis) around the tumor to provide greater blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients to the tumor. VEGF and VEGFR play pivotal roles in tumor-related angiogenesis, and fruquintinib inhibits the VEGF/VEGFR pathway. This represents an important therapeutic strategy in blocking the development of new blood vessels essential for tumors to grow and invade.
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of HER2+ Gastric Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology, and currently available therapies.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HER2+ Gastric Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM, China, and South Korea.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HER2+ Gastric Cancer is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will impact the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market, historical and forecasted, is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM, China, and South Korea.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global HER2+ Gastric Cancer market.
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Companies
- Roche
- Elevar Therapeutic
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Merck
- Daiichi Sankyo Inc.
- Genentech
- Bayer/Loxo Oncology
- Eli Lilly
- Remegen Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Hutchison Medipharma Limited
- Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals
- LintonPharm
- Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech
- Bayer/Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
- Seagen
- MacroGenics/Zai Lab
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.|Eisai Inc.
- Merus N.V.
- OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc.|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- Innovent Biologics/Eli Lilly and Company
- And many others.
Learn More about Key Players working in the domain @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-gastric-cancer-market
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies
- Herceptin,
- Enhertu,
- Zolbetuximab,
- RC48
- And many others.
Get detailed information about the therapies @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-gastric-cancer-market
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Report Introduction
- HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
- Executive Summary of HER2+ Gastric Cancer
- Disease Background and Overview
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Organizations contributing towards HER2+ Gastric Cancer
- Case Reports
- Patient Journey
- Marketed Therapies
- Emerging Therapies
- HER2+ Gastric Cancer: 7MM, China, and South Korea Market Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- SWOT Analysis
- Unmet Needs
- KOL Views
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
Speak to our expert here– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-gastric-cancer-market
You may read our latest published reports-
- Sarcopenia market
- Ventral hernia market
- Electrophysiology devices market
- ADHD market
- Hydrocephalus treatment market
- Chagas disease market
- Cystic fibrosis market
- Neuroendocrine tumor market share
- Plaque psoriasis market
- Vasculitis market
- Glaucoma market
- Angio suites market
- Opiod-related disorders market
- Uterine leiomyoma uterine fibroids market
- Artificial disc market
Latest HealthCare Blogs By DelveInsight:
- Evolution in Diabetes Management
- Diabetes Management and Care Market
- Key Companies in Diabetes Market
- Diabetes Epidemiology and Market
- Diabetes Treatment Landscape
- Diabetes Medical Devices Market
- Technological Advancements in Diabetes Management
- Diabetic Devices and Companies
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a Business Consulting Services and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for the life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.
Contact Us
Yash