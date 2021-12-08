LED Lightings Market is Going to Boom with Cree, Dialight, Zumtobel Group

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title LED Lightings Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global LED Lightings market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands),General Electric Company (United States),OSRAM Licht AG (Germany),Cree, Inc. (United States),Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland),Virtual Extension (Israel),Dialight plc (United Kingdom),Zumtobel Group AG (Austria),Samsung (South Korea),Sharp Corporation (Japan)

LED Lightings Market Overview:

Government rebate and retrofit programs to stimulate the deployment of LED lighting, as well as strict restrictions prohibiting or restricting the use of inefficient lighting technologies, are all contributing to market growth. LED lighting is more expensive than incandescent, CFL, and halogen lighting, but it has a longer service life and produces more lumens for less wattage. Furthermore, over the projected period, the continuously dropping prices of LED lamps and luminaires, as well as the availability of smart lighting solutions, combined with updated energy policies around the world, are expected to give an impetus for market expansion.

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Penetration of LEDs as A Light Source in General Lighting

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for LED Lighting Due to the Modernization and Development of Infrastructure Such as Smart Cities

Reduction in Prices of LEDs

Market Opportunities:

Development of Wireless Technology for LED Lighting Systems

The LED Lightings Market Size Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lamps (A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Others), Luminaires (Streetlights, Downlights, Troffers, Others)), Application (Commercial Offices, Hospitals, Education, Highway and Roadway, Hospitality, Residential, Others (Retail, Architectural, Public Places, Automotive)), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

LED Lightings market study covers industry value chain structure, process flow and connected downstream and upstream stake holders. In addition,LED Lightings Market attractiveness is showcased according to country, end-user, and other measures, allowing the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments and strategizing. The study has also added special chapter (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their product life cycle and supply chain.

Geographically World LED Lightings markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for LED Lightings markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years. However overall estimates and sizing presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the LED Lightings Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their geographic footprints, basic information, contact details, and immediate competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



