Global Calcium Oxalate Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Calcium Oxalate industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China and USA, such as Hummel Croton, Hefei Asialon Chemical, Guangdong Joy Chemical and Shanghai Dafeng Chemical. At present, Hefei Asialon Chemical is the world leader, holding 32.59% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Calcium Oxalate increases from 246.75 MT in 2012 to 296.15 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.67%. In 2016, the global Calcium Oxalate consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 53.82% of global consumption of Calcium Oxalate.

Calcium Oxalate downstream is wide and recently Calcium Oxalate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Ceramic Glazes and Preparation of Oxalates etc. Globally, the Calcium Oxalate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Ceramic Glazes and Preparation of Oxalates. Ceramic Glazes and Preparation of Oxalates accounts for nearly 87.46% of total downstream consumption of Calcium Oxalate in global.

Calcium Oxalate can be mainly divided into Purity 98-99% and Purity >99% which Purity >99% captures about 69.38% of Calcium Oxalate market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Calcium Oxalate.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Calcium Oxalate consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Calcium Oxalate is estimated to be 409.81 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Calcium Oxalate 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Calcium Oxalate 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Calcium Oxalate 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Calcium Oxalate 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Calcium Oxalate market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Calcium Oxalate market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcium Oxalate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses:

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Calcium Oxalate market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Calcium Oxalate market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Calcium Oxalate market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Calcium Oxalate market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Calcium Oxalate market.

Hummel Croton

Hefei Asialon Chemical

Guangdong Joy Chemical

Shanghai Dafeng Chemical

Calcium Oxalate Breakdown Data by Type:

Purity 98-99%

Purity >99%

Ceramic Glazes

Preparation of Oxalates

Others

