Sustainability-centered initiatives surrounding innovation and the need for development of alternative sources of propulsion in the automotive industry have put pressure on the capital performance of automotive load floor market over the recent past. Raw materials such as polypropylene (PP) and composites help reduce the overall weight of automobiles by almost a third, keeping rigidity and durability intact, and this potential makes them a top priority for market players.

Automotive Load Floor Market Outlook & Key Findings

The automotive load floor market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2030)

Composites to remain material of choice among manufacturers

Compact vehicle segment will witness highest adoption of automotive load floors

Load floor systems are expected to capture leading revenue share, tantamount to 44% of automotive load floor market value

East Asia continues to offer opportunities of growth and profitability, owing to presence of automobile manufacturing hubs

Evolving market dynamics and stiffening competition are compelling automotive load floor manufacturers to turn to patented technologies. As such experiments gather pace, end users expect a greater of performance and customization. So, market players must create distinctive strategies to integrate technology into their operations to capture the value at stake.

Future Market Insights, in its latest report, projects that the global market for automotive load floors is poised to register revenues worth of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Load Floor Market

Polyurethane (PU) or polypropylene (PP) based honeycomb technology to reduce overall vehicle weight by 20-30%

Fixed automotive load floors will remain most worthwhile and are expected to procure around 77% of the market revenue through 2030

Stringent emission norms across the globe to propel adoption of automotive load floors

Market in South Asia & Pacific to experience meteoric growth over the following decade

Booming uptake of electric vehicles (EV) to offer potential growth avenues in near term

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Load Floor Market

The global automotive load floor market continues to face the brunt of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as sales of vehicles have slumped due to factory closures, collapse in demand, and supply chain disturbances. As market players enter into the latter half of 2020, there are some varying signs of recovery visible, as well as of further disruptions ahead.

Uncertainties prevail, with epidemiological numbers soaring in various countries of South America and Asia, and, most worrying, in the US. Even though China was showing positive signs of a probable V-shaped rebound, June sales dipped considerable, implying a see-saw battle ahead. The US industry also, despite coming up with some favorable figures in May, waned last month.

With risks of further virus contagion and preventative lockdowns remaining high over the rest of the year, the global automotive load floor market will remain exposed to economic uncertainties.

Key Segment

By Material Type

Hardboard

Fluted Polypropylene

Honeycomb Polyprolene

Composites

By Operation

Fixed

Sliding

By Application

Interior Systems

Cargo Systems

Load Floor Systems

By Vehicle Type

Compact

Mid-Size

Luxury

SUV

LCV

Mini-Bus

Van

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Application Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Global Automotive Load Floor Market Demand Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2015 – 2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2020 – 2030

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Automotive Load Floor Market – Competitive Intelligence

The global automotive load floor market is characterized by presence several domestic and international players, thus, making the market landscape highly fragmented. Leading manufacturers such as DS Smith, Huntsman International LLC, and Nagase America Corporation capture about 20-25% of the overall market value. Organic and inorganic strategies including, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), are likely to govern growth tactics market players.

