Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market at an estimated CAGR of 13.8% over the 10-year forecast period 2018-2028

Escalating levels of air pollution, deteriorating air quality within automotive, and growing passenger awareness regarding safety, comfort, and overall in-car wellbeing has resulted in accelerated global adoption of automotive cabin air quality sensors. In addition to growing awareness, concerns regarding reduction of CO2 and particulate matters coupled with stringent government regulations are the primary drivers shaping the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market over the forecast period of 2018-2028.

A recently published intelligence outlook by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects stellar growth prospects for the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market at an estimated CAGR of 13.8% over the 10-year forecast period. Although, FMI predicts an exceptional market performance in terms of annual growth, the adoption of automotive cabin air quality sensors in terms of value, is projected to be extremely low, owing to some restraining factors being grey market presence, low replacement rate, commuters moving towards public transport, and lack of resources and technological awareness. According to FMI’s market research analysis, the low volume-high growth global automotive cabin air quality sensors market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 892,950.7 Thsnd by 2028 end.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6034

Worldwide Efforts to Curb Emission & Particulate Matters Would Lift Up Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Endorsements

Unfavorable climate changes have pushed government authorities to place strict regulations on the emission of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxide and particulate matters. Regulations such as the Paris Agreement, EPA Guidelines, and new emission standards set by the Chinese government to restrict the emission of VOCs (volatile organic components) are all likely to shape the future of global automotive cabin air quality sensors market.

Moreover, in regions such as North America, Western Europe and Japan, the demand for luxury cars has been increasing. With that, the governing bodies have implemented strict protocols to ensure the driver and passenger wellbeing, violating which, heavy penalties are levied. Research suggest that commuters spend almost 5.5% of their time in a closed vehicle, exposing themselves to over 20 harmful gases and particulate matters.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6034

Market segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market is segmented into

Passenger Cars Compact Passenger Cars Mid-Sized Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars SUV

Commercial Vehicles LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)



Direct Purchase of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6034

Technological Innovations & Advancements to Add Mobility to Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market

Key players, compelled by advancements in automation and research, are developing advanced sensor features to better equip commuters, and further accelerate the adoption automotive cabin air quality sensors. Technologies, such as SIFT-MS (Selected Ion Flow Tube Mass Spectrometry), which enables real-time detection of VOCs are gaining traction in the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/