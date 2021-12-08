Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Research Report 2021

SPC stands for Stone Polymer Composite, a limestone core combined with PVC dust and a stabilizer. As a result, it’s denser due to the core being 60-70% limestone with a 30% PVC core fused together. Often referred to as rigid core, SPC is 10X more impact resistant than WPC. It’s also more stable to sunlight, can be installed in sunrooms, and has better scratch resistance compared to WPC.

The industry is relatively fragmented and the main players are located in China and the United States. Decno Group, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring, Zhejiang Oufei New Material, Zhejiang Walrus New Material and Zhejiang Kingdom are considered to be the main players in the industry. The Decno Group is considered to be the market leader with a 9% market share in sales.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market

“In 2020, the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market size was US$ 2976.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11300 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2027.”

Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Scope and Market Size:

Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is segmented into:

Recycled PVC Type

Non-recycled PVC Type

Recycled PVC is a discarded PVC product, or semi-finished products.

Segment by Application, the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is segmented into:

Residential Use

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Share Analysis:

Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Stone Plastic Composite Flooring product introduction, recent developments, Stone Plastic Composite Flooring sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Decno Group

Armstrong

Mohawk

Mannington Mills

Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring

Zhejiang Oufei New Material

Zhejiang Walrus New Material

Zhejiang Kingdom

Chengdu Luke

Dajulong Kaman

Zhejiang GIMIG Technology

NewBetter Building Materials

Zhengfu Plastic

Zhejiang Qide New Materials

Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring

Chenxing

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Polyvinyl chloride comprises vinyl chloride monomers through polymerization. Some of these monomers exist in a gaseous form which may be toxic to human beings but the end product, the PVC polymer is safe to people.