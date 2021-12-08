Europe Artichokes Market Grows with Highest Revenue and CAGR Growth during 2019-2027 with Top Company Profiles like Agro T18 Italia Srl, Campo de Lorca, Caprichos del Paladar, Herrawi Group, Master Fruit SRL

The Europe artichokes market is expected to grow from US$ 1,458.22 million in 2021 to US$ 1,877.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Europe Artichokes Market is growing along with the Food & Beverages industry. The Artichokes is cultivated with the help of organic matter without the incorporation of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals. The importance of organic farming has been understood with the wake of alarming health issues and rising focus toward healthy lifestyle. Artichokes allows retention of essential nutrients without hampering the nutritional aspect of the product.

Artichokes are known for their medicinal properties. Though they are categorized in the Mediterranean countries, health benefits associated with it has increased its demand in recent years. Seasonal availability, concentrated production coupled with low awareness regarding its benefits has confined the use of artichokes in end user industries.

Major Companies are- Agro T18 Italia Srl, Campo de Lorca , Caprichos del Paladar, Herrawi Group, Master Fruit SRL, Ocean Mist, Ole, Sa Marigosa Società Consortile a r.l., Societa Semplice Agricola F.lli Piras

EUROPE ARTICHOKES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

