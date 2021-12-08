Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market Analysis and Outlook during the Forecast period 2019-2027 | Study Business Market Insights

December 8, 2021

Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market Analysis and Outlook during the Forecast period 2019-2027

The Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market 2019-2027 report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Microalgae are defined as prokaryotic or eukaryotic microorganisms that can be traced with the help of a microscope. These microscopic organisms are unicellular species that are founded separately or in chains or groups and can be sourced out from freshwater and marine systems. These microorganisms possess a simple cell structure and require light, carbon dioxide, water, and essential nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, for their growth.

Microalgae are a source of vital phytochemicals such as carotenoids, fiber, minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins, halogenated compounds, polysaccharides, proteins, and lectin. Microalgae are considered to be a valuable biomass source portraying diverse potential applications in numerous industries. For instance, microalgae find application in diverse end-use industries such as food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and personal care.

Top Key Players:-

  • Algae Health Sciences – A BGG company
  • Bluebiotech International Gmbh
  • Cargill Inc
  • Cellana Inc
  • Earthrise Nutritionals, Llc
  • E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited
  • Cyanotech Corporation
  • Euglena Co., Ltd
  • Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd
  • AstaReal

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

Microalgae-based products have received the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status, which makes them suitable for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. Microalgae are known for their antibacterial, antioxidant, antiviral, antimalarial, antifungal, antitumor, and anti-inflammatory activities. They are a source of vital phytochemicals such as carotenoids, fibers, minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins, halogenated compounds, polysaccharides, and lectins and other proteins. For instance, polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) present in microalgae are potential therapeutic agents that also minimize the risk of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetic diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and retinal problems.

Note –The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in Global & Brazil Microalgae-Based Products Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

