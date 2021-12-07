BBQ Charcoal Market 2021| Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

BBQ charcoal is just the carbon and ash residues left after all water and other volatile elements have been removed from the source material. This is created by heating the source material in the absence of oxygen. For the BBQ of food products, the demand for BBQ charcoal is mostly in restaurants and households. Briquettes and lump wood are the two types of BBQ charcoal commonly available. Agricultural trash, coconut shells, nutshells, hardwood, and bamboo are just few of the sources. Because of the negative impact on forests, the amount of BBQ charcoal made from wood is decreasing, and waste materials are being used increasingly to produce BBQ charcoal.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into briquettes and lump wood.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into agricultural waste, coconut shells, hardwood, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into household and commercial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Rising demand for BBQ charcoal from the the foodservice outlets such as restaurants, QSRs, cafes, and others is driving the market growth.

Moreover, rising demand for BBQ charcoal from households owing to growing interest of consumers in making barbecuues at home is also propelling the market growth

Growing trend of camping and barbecuing across the globe is also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global BBQ Charcoal Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the BBQ charcoal market with detailed market segmentation by form, source, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BBQ charcoal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The BBQ charcoal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the BBQ charcoal market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BBQ CHARCOAL MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the BBQ charcoal market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from BBQ charcoal market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for BBQ charcoal in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the BBQ charcoal market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

