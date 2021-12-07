South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Size : Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The special boiling point solvents market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 71.43 million in 2019 to US$ 84.57 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market are:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Exxon Mobil Corporation Total SA Brenntag Holding GmbH KH Chemicals BV.

Market Introduction:

The South America special boiling point solvents market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Variety of SBP solvents are used in printing inks. For instance, aliphatic solvents like naphtha; paraffin hydrocarbons like pentane, hexane, heptane, isooctane, and mineral oil; and aromatic solvents like benzene, toluene, and xylene are among the most commonly used solvents for printing inks. The properties such as solvency, solvent stability, good flow, dilutability, remarkable gloss is among the key parameters that help to choose suitable solvent depending upon application. SBP solvents that possess numerous features and functionalities such as good surface appearance and ink performance have greater demand for specialized printing needs. For instance, these solvents can be easily employed on metals, glass, ceramics, textiles, and other substrates. They are also used to print on rigid surfaces. Quick drying and high ink saturation, versatility, durability of these solvents boost their requirement in niche applications. The market for printing inks is experiencing moderate growth which is expected to continue in the near future. Applications such as commercial printing, publications, packaging, corrugated cardboard, and others have led to burgeoning South America demand for inks which indirectly supports the demand for SBP solvents.

South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market – By Solvent Base

Petroleum Ether Rubber Solvent Others

South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market – By Application

Paints and Coatings Rubbers and Tires Inks, Adhesives Resins Cleaning Agents Others

