December 7, 2021

South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Grows with Huge Applications, Scope & Opportunities by 2021-2027

The South america special boiling point solvents market is expected to grow from US$ 71.43 million in 2019 to US$ 84.57 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

The South America special boiling point solvents market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Variety of SBP solvents are used in printing inks. For instance, aliphatic solvents like naphtha; paraffin hydrocarbons like pentane, hexane, heptane, isooctane, and mineral oil; and aromatic solvents like benzene, toluene, and xylene are among the most commonly used solvents for printing inks.

South America Special boiling point solvents Market – Company Profiles

  1. Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  3. Total SA
  4. Brenntag Holding GmbH
  5. KH Chemicals BV.

South America Special boiling Point Solvents Market Segmentation

South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market -By Solvent Base

  • Petroleum Ether
  • Rubber Solvent
  • Others

South America Special Boiling Point Solvents Market -By Application

  • Paints and Coatings
  • Rubbers and Tires
  • Inks, Adhesives
  • Resins
  • Cleaning Agents
  • Others

The research on the South America Special Boiling Point Solvents market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Special Boiling Point Solvents market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Special Boiling Point Solvents market.

