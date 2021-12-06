Digital Media Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

The Latest research coverage on Digital Media Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The Digital Media Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Digital Media market.

Digital media consumption is increasing across the globe. With this increased usage of smart devices who support digital media along with the internet, the facility is creating huge growth in digital media. As media consumption in the United States is a tremendous increase as compare to traditional media. Online media consumption is at surge from last few years. With the unbeatable growth of smartphone market with the CAGR of 17 percent as compared to 9.5% growth in all mobile devices. These devices are used to access digital content has evolved in the last few years. The factor which is affecting this market is the rising spend on entertainment services by youth in various countries mainly from India.

In Oct 2019, Intrado announced the launch of the end-to-end workflow automation platform known as Notified for the communications industry. It has powerful media monitoring and analytics capabilities with advanced distribution and AI-powered global media database.

Major & Emerging Players in Digital Media Market:-

Amazon.com (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Google (United States),Facebook (United States),Sony Corporation (Japan),Microsoft Corporation (United States),IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) (United States),Verizon Communications Inc. (United States),Ancestry.com Inc. (United States),Groupon, Inc. (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Video Games {Mobile Games, Download Games, Online Games, Gaming Networks}, Video-On-Demand {Video Streaming, Pay-Per-View, Video Downloads}, EPublishing {eBooks, ePapers, eMagazines}, Digital Music {Music Streaming, Music Downloads}), Application (Publishing Application, Journalism Application, Entertainment Application, Education Application, Commerce Application, Politics Application), Offerings (Software, Services)

Market Trends:

High Adoption of Video Games

High Growth of Digital Media Players Such As Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, and Boxee, Etc.

The rise in Consuming the Content on Digital Platform

Market Drivers:

High Growth in the Digital Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Shift in Consumer Behaviour from Mass-Produced Content to Specific Content at Huge Rate

Advancement in Mobile Technology

High Growth in Media & Entertainment Sector

Challenges:

Scalability Is One of the Challenges Faced By Across the Organization

Rising Security Concern

Opportunities:

Rise in the Number of Devices Capable Of Supporting Digital Media Along With Increasing Internet Access Speed

Rapidly Increasing Internet Users across the Globe

