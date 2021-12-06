Indian Onion Powder Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 6% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Indian Onion Powder Market Outlook” Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian onion powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, application, packaging and major regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Volume (2020 ) : 12,450 Ton

: 12,450 Ton Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6 %

Forecast Market Volume (2026): 17,661 Ton

The extensive use of onion powder in the manufacture of ready-to-cook food products such as noodles, oats, pasta, instant mixes, and frozen food items drives the Indian onion powder market. These goods are being pushed even further by rapid urbanisation, a growing working population, and hectic work schedules. Furthermore, onion powder is used in dry rubs, seasonings, marinades, and condiments for seafood, appetisers, and meat. There is a growing preference for the use of this product because it saves time and saves consumers from the difficult task of chopping onions for cooking purposes, thereby assisting the industry’s growth. Manufacturers in the food industry are changing to meet the expectations of packaged products in India, which is propelling the industry forward. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is promoting the growth of this sector by increasing investments, providing additional impetus to the onion powder market in India.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Onion powder is a refined type of dehydrated onions that has a milder flavour. The substance is widely used to enhance the flavour of a variety of food items, including snacks, salads, soups, and gravies. Iron, protein, calcium, carbohydrate, folate, cholesterol, potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins B-6 and C are all found in onion powder. Other advantages of onion powder include a longer shelf life, a low calorie count, and ease of storage and transportation.

Based on End use, the market is bifurcated into:

Commercial

Residential

Based on Application, the market is categorised into:

Food Processing

Healthcare

Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into:

Bulk Packaging

Pouches

The regional markets for India onion powder include:

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Others

Market Trends

The onion powder industry in India is helping to expand the global market. Gujarat leads the industry, with the largest market share in India. The state has the most onion powder manufacturing plants in India. Because of its numerous advantages, such as easy transportation, long shelf life, low calorie count, and widespread availability, the product is widely used in India for a variety of culinary purposes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Private Limited, Vakil Foods, Balkrishna Agro, Vinayak Ingredients (Indian) Pvt. Ltd, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

