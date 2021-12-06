Global Organic Pet Food Market to be Driven by Changing Perception on Pet Health in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Pet Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 ’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Organic Pet Food Market, assessing the market based on its segments like pet type, product, packaging type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Organic pet food is one of the fastest-growing segments in the pet food industry, due to a growing focus on pet health and wellness, as well as pet humanization. Skin allergies, arthritis, brain ageing, digestive disorders, and obesity are all becoming more common in dogs, which is a major concern for pet owners. Pet owners are more likely to purchase healthy and nutritious food as a result of increased awareness of health issues, boosting the popularity of organic pet food. Organic pet food is favored by pet owners over conventional pet food since it contains more vitamins and minerals, is made entirely of natural ingredients, and contains no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Organic pet foods contain vitamins, proteins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals. They don’t have any preservatives, artificial flavors or colors, or products that have been genetically modified. They are made based on the breed and age of the pet.

By pet type, the market is divided into the following:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Others

The packaging type can be divided into the following:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Distribution channels can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

These diets are higher in nutrients than regular pet food. Another catalyst is consumer appetite for product composition clarity. In recent years, there has been a rise in the popularity of organic pet food due to increased endorsements and advertisements for pet health awareness. People have been adopting stray and injured animals, which has increased demand for the commodity. The drive for nutritious pet food has intensified as a result of social media’s successful role in supporting pet care services. Lack of pet-specific regulations, supply issues, and skyrocketing prices are all potential roadblocks to the industry’s growth. Organic pet foods account for a small portion of the overall pet food market. Pet food producers must adhere to the organic label for human food since there is no legal requirement for pet organic food. If the level of competition among market players increases, businesses would be forced to lower product prices, reducing their profits.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Newman’s Own, Inc., BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd, Nestlé S.A., Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc, and Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

