Global ZINK Printing Market to be Driven by Easy availability and Low Maintenance of ZINK links in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global ZINK Printing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ZINK printing market, assessing the market based on its segments like functionality, component, connectivity, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.5%

Enhanced security provided for ZINK printers and a consumer-friendly interface that is quick and easy to understand are some of the major factors boosting ZINK Printing market. Depletion in the usage of cables and the enhanced flexibility of these tools is also likely to propel the market growth. Factors such as the ease of availability and low maintenance of ZINK inks are major drivers of the market’s global development. The increasing prevalence of printers with Bluetooth and WI-FI connectivity provide profitable opportunities for market development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

ZINK printing is a technology developed by ZINK imaging, which makes it possible to supply full-colour digital images without ink cartridges, ribbons, or toners. Colours appear on the special ZINK paper with the help of thermal paper. Some of the key advantages of ZINK printing over traditional printing are that the printing method is quick and doesn’t require ink.

Based on functionality, the market can be divided into the following:

Compact Photo Printers

Cameras with Printer

On the basis of component, the industry can be categorised as follows:

ZINK-Based Paper

ZINK-Based Printer

The connectivity options can be categorised as follows:

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

It finds applications in the following sectors:

Home/Individual

Commercial

The regional market can be divided into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends:

The growing popularity of printers with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networking presents lucrative opportunities for ZINK printing market players. The market for ZINK printing is expanding due to a growing move towards wireless technology due to its performance, portability, and handheld use, as well as the low maintenance of ZINK and easy availability. Advancements in technology and various features of ZINK printers, such as user friendliness and touch capabilities, speed of operation, ease of use, and other features, are expected to propel the ZINK printing market in the forecasted period.

Key Market Players:

The major players in the market are Eastman Kodak Company, LG Electronics Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ZINK Holdings LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Brother International Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

