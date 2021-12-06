Bio-PET Market May Set New Growth Story | Teijin, Arkema, Ineos

Bio-PET Market May Set New Growth Story | Teijin, Arkema, Ineos3 min read
Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Bio-PET Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bio-PET market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Teijin (Japan),Arkema (France),Toray Industries (Japan),Exxon Mobil (United States),Ineos (United Kingdom),SCG Chemicals (Thailand),Tianan Biologic Materials (China),Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan),Anellotec (United States),Coca Cola Co. (United States)
Scope of the Report of Bio-PET
Bio-PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) is referred as the plastic substance which is made up of sustainable raw materials which is less harmful than PET bottles made of raw materials derived from crude oil. Due to the harmful effects of plastic material, many people from developed nations are giving up the consumption of plastic bottles that are difficult to recycle. The market of Bio-PET is growing due to the rising stringent regulations from the government of various country. They are striving hard to build up the plastic free environment
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Dimethyl Terephthalate Process, Terephthalic Acid Process), Application (Food and beverages product, Utilities material, Other), End User (Packaging, Furniture, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Bottles)
Market Trends:
- Bio- PET is expanding its application in manufacturing automotive products and construction products over the next few years
- Increased inclination toward the adoption of green plastics
Market Drivers:
- Demand from a global soft drink company like Coca-Cola and Pepsi Co.
- Favorable government policies in developed economies
- Growing problems regarding greenhouse gasses along with the emergence of bioplastics as an substitutes
Market Opportunities:
- Focus towards renewable sources
- Rising demand for eco-friendly packaging in food & beverage
- Government initiatives in different countries to promote the use of bio-based and biodegradable materials
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Bio-PET Market
Chapter 05 – Global Bio-PET Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Bio-PET Market Background
Chapter 07 — Global Bio-PET Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Bio-PET Market
Chapter 09 – Global Bio-PET Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Bio-PET Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
